Watch New Zealand Vs India Cricket Live Stream: 1st T20 Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Series Opener Online

After suffering a dismal defeat in an ODI series, the New Zealand Black Caps look to redeem themselves in a T20 series against visiting India.

After suffering what had to be a humiliating and worrying 4-1 defeat in a one-day international series against visiting India just four months out from the Cricket World Cup, the New Zealand Black Caps have a chance to regain some confidence as a whole new series opens — this time in the game’s shortest format, the T20. But the hosts will be without at least two key cricketers as the series opens, as regular opening batsman Martin Guptill will need to sit out with back strain, according to CricBuzz. Co-opener Henry Nicholls will also be dropped for the first T20, a match that will live stream from Wellington.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first T20 match of the three-game series between New Zealand Black Caps and India, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 8 p.m. New Zealand Daylight Time on Wednesday, February 6, at 34,5000-capacity Wellington Regional Stadium, also known as WestPac Stadium, in Wellington, New Zealand.

In India, that start time will be 15:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday, while in the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 7 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time. In the United States, fans will need to stay up quite late to catch the live stream, which is scheduled to start 2 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, 11 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Tuesday night, February 5.

Also missing from the Black Caps squad, due to rest rather than injury, will be the left-arm lynchpin of the bowling corps, Trent Boult, who has taken 37 T20 wickets in just 25 innings over his career, according to ESPN stats. But righty Tim Southee, Boult’s longtime counterpart at the front of New Zealand’s bowling lineup, is expected to return to the side.

India will also be missing key players, however, as both Captain Virat Kohli as well as KL Rahul will sit this series out, leaving a significant gap in India’s batting, according to CricInfo.

Southpaw fast bowler Trent Boult will miss the first T20 for New Zealand. Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the New Zealand vs. India Wednesday first T20 of the series, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Black Caps vs. Men In Blue clash at no charge.

In New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will live stream the T20 International match, and in India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to the country’s national cricket team. In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the first New Zealand-India T20 International match of the three-game set.