‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Rocks Barely-There Bikini For Latest Risque Instagram Video

It hasn’t even been two weeks since her trip to Kenya came to an end, but that doesn’t mean Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil doesn’t miss the experience. The redheaded beauty took to her Instagram account today to reminisce about her amazing trip by sharing a sexy new video for her followers that was sure to send hearts racing.

Haley stood knee-deep in the water for her latest steamy post to social media with a breathtaking view of the ocean behind her. The 26-year-old beauty stunned in a skimpy brown bikini that showed plenty of skin and left little to the imagination for her growing Instagram following. Haley put on an extremely busty display in her barely-there ensemble that showed off nearly all of her bosom and enviably flat midsection, while the equally-as-revealing bottom portion of the swimsuit featured a high-cut design that highlighted her curvy booty and accentuated her trim waist.

The short clip saw the bikini model strike a series of poses, going from her hands caressing her waist to running down the sides of her toned legs as she gave the camera a sensual stare. The model sported a minimal makeup look for the sexy video and had her signature red tresses strewn messily around her face.

Within just three hours of going live, the up-and-coming model’s 187,000 followers had already viewed the steamy clip nearly 23,000 times and accrued more than 4,000 likes. Dozens of her fans took to the comments section as well to compliment the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie on her gorgeous look.

“Beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “so HOT.”

“This is better than Taco Bell fire sauce,” a third follower wrote, referencing Haley’s love for the fast food chain.

Haley was one of the winners of last year’s #SISearch for Sports Illustrated‘s coveted “Swimsuit” edition. While the competition yielded her a spread in the 2018 publication–which also happened to be her first professional modeling job–her photo shoot last week in Kenya will be her official “Rookie” spread for the 2019 edition. It was recently announced that this year’s magazine would hit shelves in May, a change from its typical February release month.

Following the completion of her trip to Kenya, Haley returned to the United States for another exciting trip to Atlanta, Georgia for Super Bowl LIII. The model, who was in support of the Los Angeles Rams for the championship, met up with a number of ladies from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family for the publication’s pre-Super Bowl party on Saturday night as well as the big game on Sunday.