Andy Cohen Is A ‘Nervous Wreck’ And Can’t Sleep After Becoming New Dad, Per ‘Radar’

And here's what's happening with 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Andy Cohen revealed that he welcomed his son Ben Allen to his family on Monday, and while the new father is reportedly overjoyed with his new family member, he’s also a “nervous wreck,” according to Radar.

A source close to the Watch What Happens Live host spoke to Radar, revealing that being a first-time father has made Cohen anxious and that he hasn’t been able to catch any shut-eye because he’s so excited since the little bundle of joy came into his life.

“Andy hasn’t slept a wink, because he said he doesn’t want to miss anything,” the source said.

The Bravo exec has his mother Evelyn and sister Emily with him, though, so he isn’t in this alone, according to the insider, who added that Cohen is extraordinarily happy and can’t believe his long-time dream is now a reality.

The 50-year-old announced that he was having a baby via a surrogate on a December episode of his show.

“After many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he told viewers.

“Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life and though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet,” he added.

A few days later in an interview with Anderson Cooper, Cohen revealed that he was having a boy.

"It's a boy!" @Andy Cohen reveals the gender of his first child, who is expected to be born in early 2019. https://t.co/kc4HtOcDeE pic.twitter.com/APW0kjocAz — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2019

Yesterday, Cohen posted a photo of himself and baby Benjamin Allen, who was born at 9 pounds 2 ounces at 6:35 p.m. on January 4, 2019. He also told fans that he had chosen the name after his grandfather.

Celebrities from Naomi Campbell and Kelly Ripa to Mariah Carey and Billy Eichner, along with fellow Bravo stars like Tom Sandoval and Padman Lakshmi, wished the new father blessing and luck on his post.

Despite the fact that the new dad probably has his hands full, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen isn’t going anywhere. Next week, the show will air pre-taped episodes, according to Page Six. After that, the show will return to its normal live format. Cohen also moved the show from New York to Los Angeles for four weeks in anticipation of his son’s arrival.

Radar reported that the host may be considering a permanent move to California because he is looking for a change in scenery as he starts his new life.