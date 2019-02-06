Rob Gronkowski Grinds On Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, During Patriots Super Bowl Parade

Rob Gronkowski was more than happy to celebrate the Patriots Super Bowl win with his teammates, fans, and of course, his girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

According to Hollywood Life, Rob Gronkowski was his usual wild self during the New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade on Tuesday. Gronk, as he’s better known to NFL fans, even ended up half naked during the celebration as he and Camille Kostek seemingly had a great time.

As fans already know, Rob is known for being a party monster, and before the parade was even in full swing Gronk had ripped off his shirt and began drinking a beer as his Sports Illustrated supermodel girlfriend, Camille, smiled proudly at her world champion boyfriend.

Sunday’s big win over the L.A. Rams gave Gronkowski his third Super Bowl ring, and possibly his last. There have been a ton of rumors that Rob could decide to retire this off season, making him one of the best tight ends in recent NFL history.

However, he wasn’t worried about his future while he partied at the parade. Instead, Rob went wild, and Camille was having just as much fun. Gronk got so wild during the event that he even began to grind on his girlfriend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek met back when the model was a cheerleader with the Patriots. They started dating in 2015 and Kostek has seen her career take off since then. She’s become a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, and gained a huge following on social media.

Meanwhile, while many fans believe that Rob is always a party monster, Camille says that he’s actually just a big teddy bear, whom she loves so much. However, Kostek admits that when Gronk does party, he goes hard, much like he did this week at the Super Bowl victory parade.

“Let’s put it this way: When he parties, he parties, and he definitely lives up to the reputation. But if you think about it, he’s locked in nine months of the year in football mode. I’m used to homebody, work-mode Rob. Snuggles and movies. Once the off season hits, we definitely have our fun times in Miami or Vegas, and he is the life of the party,” Camille recently told The Improper Bostonian during a tell-all interview.

Kostek also opened up about dealing with how they handle the amount of attention they get from the opposite sex, saying that she and her man don’t get jealous, and they also don’t snub their fans.

“I have a memory of being at a club at Mohegan Sun, and he was talking to a group of girls and I was with my friends. He and I saw each other from across the room and both gave each other a thumbs up,” she added.

It looks like Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek know how to live, love, and laugh together. Fans are currently awaiting an engagement announcement from the gorgeous couple.