Pink Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

After a 23-year career in music, Pink was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, accompanied by her children, Willow Sage, 7, and Jameson Moon, 2, and her husband, former Motorcross star Carey Hart, according to People.

Born Alecia Moore, Pink, 39, rose to fame after her debut album, Can’t Take Me Home, in 2000. Since then, she has produced hits like “There You Go,” “Get This Party Started,” and “Raise Your Glass,” and has been nominated for a multitude of awards for her music.

“This is surreal. It has been a trip lately thinking back over the course of this career I’ve somehow managed to have. I signed my first record deal 23 years ago … and I’m only 23½ so that’s crazy,” the singer-songwriter said jokingly during her acceptance speech. “It’s been two decades and it’s been meaningful and it’s been awesome.”

During the ceremony, Pink also thanked her fans and her husband, who, despite a brief divorce, has been with the singer since 2001.

“Thank you for coming. My husband — he’s so cute,” she said. “He’s my muse and if he didn’t piss me off all the time I’d have not much to say. I wouldn’t be standing up here if it wasn’t for you. Never change. My children — you guys are my stars and I would never shine without you.”

Hart posted a photo on Instagram shortly after the ceremony to express how proud he was of his wife’s accomplishment. He also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her as she prepared for her award.

Ellen DeGeneres, who uses Pink’s song, “Today’s The Day,” as her show’s theme song shared a speech about the singer at Tuesday’s ceremony. The tune won Pink her first Emmy award in 2016. DeGeneres shared a speech about the singer, and so did her longtime friend, Kerri Kenney-Silver. Kenney-Silver shared how the singer is always a great friend and there for those she loves. The singer shared on her Instagram that her mother, Judith Moore, also traveled to Los Angeles to celebrate on Monday.

According to Variety, Pink receiving her star on Tuesday was only the beginning for the singer, who has been under the radar musically. Her Beautiful Trauma tour begins in March and recently extended its North American leg. The singer-songwriter is reportedly expected to perform in 37 cities over three months. She told the magazine that her children will be in attendance on the tour as well.