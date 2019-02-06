Lisa Vanderpump Says She Thinks About Leaving ‘RHOBH’ Every Day

Could Lisa Vanderpump be headed off of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? It certainly seems so!

It’s no secret that over the past year or so, Vanderpump has not been getting along with some of her co-stars and they have even feuded publicly over it. But while the drama may be good for Bravo and their ratings, it’s starting to take a toll on the reality star.

The dog lover appeared on Access Live today and chatted about a number of topics, including one of her hit shows in — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Of course, Lisa also appears on another wildly popular show, Vanderpump Rules, which follows her and the staff of her restaurant. But when she was asked whether or not she ever thought leaving RHOBH, her answer surprised some.

“Oh my God. Are you kidding? I think about that every day. Of course [I do], because Vanderpump Rules is a huge show. It’s, you know, 25 episodes [per season]. And you know, [Vanderpump Rules features] all the businesses with the dog rescue center,” she shared.

The mother of two also opened up about this past season of the show and how hard it was for her, especially with the loss of her brother. Lisa said that she was so devastated with the loss of her family member that it would have probably been best for her to just take the whole season off and she said that her Bravo boss, Andy Cohen, also agreed that they should have given her the year off as well. To make things worse, Lisa says the ladies in the cast were not super supportive.

“But you know, [the ladies] kind of got a bit of a gang up thing going on — you’ll see. And I just didn’t make it through the whole season,” she shared.

The businesswoman also mentioned that she really still enjoyed being a part of her other show, Vanderpump Rules. Her and husband Ken Todd’s new spot Tom Tom, just won the best cocktail bar in California and Vanderpump says that they aspect of her life has been really good.

Just last week, the Inquisitr reported that Vanderpump was also under stress after facing backlash for missing Andy Cohen’s epic baby shower. Kyle Richards made a comment that Vanderpump didn’t go because she didn’t get paid to go but Vanderpump says that she had a previous commitment and was unable to make it because of that. Luckily sources share that Andy Cohen has been understanding and supportive of Lisa during this tough time.

RHOBH Season 9 premieres on February 12, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.