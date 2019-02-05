‘The Conners’ Season 2 Likely Happening On ABC

The Conners‘ first season may have been a bit of an adjustment. The cast went from being on a Roseanne revival to heading up a show without the title character following Roseanne Barr’s controversial firing by ABC.

However, according to Deadline, The Conners seems to be able to hold its own without Barr. The show is said to be nearing a Season 2 renewal by the network, which has fans of the spin-off series thrilled.

The report reveals that the second season of the comedy series will consist of 13 episodes, which is a step up from the 11-episode first season. The show gained huge ratings for the network, averaging 9.3 million total viewers, making it TV’s No. 1 new comedy, and ABC’s second highest rated show.

The cast of The Conners includes former Roseanne vets such as John Goodman (Dan Conner), Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), who also serves as the show’s executive producer, Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris), Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner), and Michael Fishman (DJ Conner).

The series has also introduced three new members of the famous TV family. Shameless actress Emma Kenney leads the younger cast as Darlene and David’s oldest child, Harris, while Ames McNamara portrays her little brother, Mark, and Jayden Rey plays their cousin, DJ’s daughter Mary.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the first season of The Conners ended with some drama and a cliffhanger. Darlene’s new boyfriend, Ben, got a job offer in Chicago, and he asked her if she and her children would considering moving back to the city and in with him.

Darlene told him that she would go and even ran the idea by her children who loved the idea of returning to the Windy City where they spent most of their childhood.

However, just as it seemed things were turning around for Darlene, her ex-husband, David (Johnny Galecki) showed up and begged her not to move to Chicago with the kids, telling her that he had broken up with his live-in girlfriend, Blue (Juliette Lewis), and told her that he still loved her.

David told Darlene that he had done everything she’d asked him to do, which included getting a job and being more present in the lives of their kids. Now, he wanted his family back, asking her not to move to Chicago, which he thought would be a mistake when she realized that they were supposed to be together.

In the end, Darlene decided to continue her relationship with Ben but told him that it would have to be long distance, using her recently widowed father as an excuse for wanting to stay in Lanford.

The Conners is expected to return to ABC for Season 2 this fall.