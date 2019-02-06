Sam Lloyd, Who Played Ted From ‘Scrubs,’ Diagnosed With Lung Cancer & Brain Tumor

The popular medical sitcom Scrubs kept fans entertained for nine seasons with its funny witticisms, the bromance between the two leads JD (Zach Braff) and Turk (Donald Faison), the hilarious rants of Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), and the strangely unassertive hospital lawyer Ted (Sam Lloyd).

Lloyd, whose life in the series wasn’t exactly the kind of thing law students would aspire to, has just welcomed a new baby into his life in January with the birth of his son, Weston. He and wife Vanessa were over the moon about having their first child, but his son is only a few weeks old and their fortunes have changed already.

Lloyd, who is 55-years-old, has been diagnosed with lung cancer that has metastasized to form a brain tumor, according to People.

He was diagnosed at the end of January, after suffering with symptoms for the previous few weeks. The symptoms started with headaches, which he originally chalked up to having a new baby at home. As the headaches got progressively worse, he realized they could be something worse than just the result of a crying infant, and decided to pay a visit to a doctor.

Unfortunately, the doctor’s visit confirmed the worse: Lloyd is suffering from cancer, which appears to be in quite a developed stage already.

This is Sam. He was Ted on SCRUBS. He’s a pal. Just had his first baby. Get involved if you can. I am. https://t.co/PwZQCuSC7G — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) February 5, 2019

Since he started feeling ill, he has already dropped around 10 lbs, adding to his concerns over his health prior to the doctor’s visit.

Friends and former colleagues of the Scrubs actor have set up a GoFundMe page to help look after Lloyd and his family as he goes through this difficult time.

“The doctor thought the pain might be sinus-related so he ordered a CT Scan. The scan revealed a mass on Sam’s brain. Within a day, he was in brain surgery. Unfortunately the tumor was too intertwined so the surgeons couldn’t remove it. By Sunday, Sam and Vanessa were informed that the cancer in his brain had metastasized from his lungs. Further scans showed the cancer was also in his liver, spine, and jaw,” the GoFundMe page reads.

So far the campaign has raised about $43,000 of the $100,000 goal.

The cancer was found to also have spread to his spine, jaw, and liver.

The couple are staying strong despite the terrible news, and Lloyd has apparently also been comforted by the fact that the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl on Sunday.