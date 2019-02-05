American Model Taylor Hill Flaunts Her Dripping-Wet Body In New Calvin Klein Photo Shoot

Unlike other glamour models, Victoria’s Secret angel Taylor Hill is known for her simplicity and innocent looks. And despite being the face of the famous lingerie company, a quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she rarely posts skin-baring shots. But whenever she does, the pics instantly sets pulses racing.

And that’s what exactly happened in her newest picture that was captured for Calvin Klein’s photo shoot for Harper’s BAZAAR Australia. In the snap, Taylor was featured wearing a black leather bodysuit which she teamed with a lemon-yellow pleated skirt and a pair of high-heeled black pumps. The model accessorized with a silver watch and wore minimal makeup.

For the pic, the 22-year-old stunner sat on a wooden stool and exposed her long, smooth legs by spreading them to strike a very provocative pose. Taylor’s hair and body could be seen drenched in water which gave the pic a very sexy aura.

In less than an hour, the picture was liked more than 84,000 times and it garnered close to 400 comments. One fan called Taylor the most beautiful woman in the world, while another one said that the model represents the definition of perfection. Others showered her with the usual compliments, including “spectacular,” “very attractive as usual,” “damn those legs,” and “ideal beauty.”

Although a look at Taylor’s face shows that she is – as her fans rightly called her – the epitome of perfection, Taylor said in an interview with Allure that she is neither perfect nor does she try to be.

The model revealed that she has been battling with acne since the age of 15 because of hormones, travel, and makeup. And despite washing her face with high-end products on a regular basis, together with frequent visits to the dermatologists, the model said that she continues to suffer from the skin condition. She, however, doesn’t let it affect her self-esteem and confidence.

“If [despite the treatment] acne is still happening, then it’s just having to embrace it, and let it do its thing, because it’s a part of life.”

Taylor has also become exceedingly popular on Instagram, particularly among her young female fans, after she posted makeup-free selfies that showed zits on her face. According to the Allure article, Taylor had never expected to receive such a positive, crazy response from her followers. Therefore, she decided to post more makeup-free pics because it has given girls a sense of realness.

“[These days] everybody’s retouching their images like crazy and it’s not really fair to the girls. I’m not perfect and I don’t try to be. So, I think it’s important to express that,” she concluded.