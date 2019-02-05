‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell Reveals She Thinks Her Baby Will Come ‘Soon’

Teen Mom fans have been anxiously watching Catelynn Lowell’s social media and wondering when she and Tyler will welcome their new child into their family. While she isn’t here just yet, Catelynn took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal when she thinks the baby will arrive.

“I think this baby is gonna come soon!” Catelynn wrote on Instagram. She posted a text photo with rainbow text.

Catelynn Lowell is almost 36 weeks along in this pregnancy. Earlier in her pregnancy she took to social media to ask if any of her followers had been induced at 37 weeks. While she didn’t say that she would need induced, fans started to speculate that perhaps she would need to be and that is why she was asking.

Fans met Catelynn and Tyler on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On their episode, they wrestled with the decision to place their daughter for adoption. They later continued to share their stories on Teen Mom OG. The couple welcomed their daughter Novalee on New Year’s Day 2015. Later that year, Catelynn and Tyler tied-the-knot.

Catelynn and Tyler confirmed the pregnancy to Us Weekly in September 2018 with Catelynn saying, “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

In another interview with Us Weekly, Catelynn revealed that they found out they were having a baby girl. That shocked Catelynn because she for sure thought she was pregnant with a boy.

Catelynn told the site, “When we did our gender reveal, I was so shocked I almost cried because I wanted a boy so badly. I’m super excited it’s a girl now. Since our miscarriage, I just am thankful to get another chance, and as long as it’s healthy, that’s all that matters!”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, even though their baby isn’t here just yet, they are already talking about having another! Both Catelynn and Tyler would love to have a baby boy and, according to Catelynn, they may try again soon after the baby is born!

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently came to a close. However, the cast will reportedly be coming back for another season. It is unclear when the cast will start filming or when a new season would air, but there is a chance that fans will get to follow Catelynn’s pregnancy and maybe even meet her baby girl.

For now, fans can catch up with the cast of Teen Mom 2. New episodes of Season 9 air Monday nights on MTV.