Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Media For Commenting On Her Skin Disorder

Kim Kardashian makes an effort to look flawless as much as possible, so people tend to take notice when the reality star and makeup mogul looks anything other than her airbrushed, contoured, made-up self. In other words, when Kim looks as human as the rest of us, media outlets take notice. But when the Daily Mail posted a story about how the 38-year old’s skin looked “bad,” Kim decided she’d had enough.

The star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick on Monday just a day before planning to give a beauty class. On Tuesday, the tabloid called out Kim’s skin troubles by posting a story with the caption, “Makeup mogul suffers bad skin day in LA ahead of Master Class beauty seminar.”

That’s when Kim decided she wasn’t going to stay silent in the face of such a story. She replied to the tabloid.

“It’s psoriasis all over my face,” she wrote.

Fans were quick to jump in with support for the mother of three.

“I know exactly what you are going through @KimKardashian, back in October my psoriasis spread to my face and scalp. I was completely devastated but I find if I keep consistent with my skincare routine and use light treatment it improves. Stay strong, you are beautiful!” wrote one.

Others offered up their own advice and words of encouragement to the suffering star.

This isn’t the first time Kim has spoken about her skin ailment, which is an auto-immune disease that causes patches of dry, itchy, and scaly skin that impacts millions of Americans. Over the years, since she first revealed that she suffers from the disease in 2010, she has talked about the struggle she has controlling her outbreaks and how it makes her feel. She has spoken about psoriasis on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as on her app.

“I’m always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I’m learning to just accept it as part of who I am,” she wrote in an essay for her app.

On the show, she has spoken about trying cortisone injections, spring water from Costa Rica, and even putting her sister’s breast milk on her skin. She has also talked about using light therapy to try and control it.

Late last year, at the end of her rope, she reached out to the internet to see if anyone had tried meds to control the issue.