‘The Young And The Restless’ Announces Kristoff St. John’s Final Airdate And Tribute

Soap veteran Kristoff St. John died suddenly on Sunday afternoon and The Young and the Restless revealed the actor’s final airdate as Neil Winters on the show along with the date of a tribute to honor him.

Fans awaiting the final airdate of Kristoff St. John who originated the role of Neil Winters in 1991 should tune into the show tomorrow. According to Soap Opera Digest, Wednesday, February 6 is the last time St. John’s Neil will appear on Y&R. Also, the will air a tribute to the actor and his time as Neil in Genoa City on Friday, February 8.

In tomorrow’s episode, Neil will help save Devon’s (Bryton James) event to reveal Fen Baldwin (Zack Tinker) to the music industry, according to She Knows Soaps. It sounds like the scenes will feature Devon letting his father know that his anxiety over Hilary’s death last summer is finally under control. Devon finally seems to be doing well, and no doubt Neil is happy to learn that news. In the end, the episode is about family helping family, which is a fitting moment for St. John’s final scenes on the show. The moments mark the last scenes St. John filmed before his death over the weekend.

On Friday, the show will air a special tribute, but there’s no word on whether it will air at the beginning or end of the episode. Fans certainly want to tune in to watch. There’s no word yet on how Neil’s death might be handled in the storyline or if the show will choose to recast. A recast seems unlikely to most viewers. Since his death, his costars on the show have recounted their special memories and expressed their grief at losing such a beautiful part of their lives, the Inquisitr reported.

Kristoff St. John’s last episode of “The Young and the Restless” will air tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 6 (12:30-1:30 PM, ET; 11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT). If you're watching, please hold his family in your thoughts. #YR https://t.co/Kn3fzqiW0d — CBS Daytime (@CBSDaytime) February 5, 2019

A few years ago in celebration of Y&R‘s 40th anniversary, St. John sat down and recounted how he began his tenure on the show. The video is featured above. Initially, he agreed to do four episodes for the show’s co-creator Bill Bell. By the end of St. John’s second episode in Genoa City, Bell called him and offered him a three-year contract, which is how the character of Neil Winters that loyal viewers know and love began.

Throughout the rest of the video, St. John discussed some of Neil’s biggest storylines over the years and how he handled all the curve balls that the various writers threw Neil’s way. The actor poignantly said near the end of the clip, “this could be my real life.”

The video was filmed before St. John and his ex-wife Mia St. John lost their son Julian to suicide in 2014. Those who knew him well and fans who followed him on social media saw that after Julian’s death, St. John was never the same. He leaves behind daughters Paris and Lola St. John.