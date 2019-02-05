Rumored Feud Between Duchesses Kate & Meghan Now Getting TLC Television Special

For months now the tabloids have been fueling rumors that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been feuding privately within the royal family. To the outside world, the pair seem to get along just swimmingly, having attended Wimbledon together in the summer, and chatting merrily along at Princess Eugenie’s wedding and on Christmas day.

That hasn’t stopped the tabloids from making all sorts of outrageous claims about their relationship, even going so far as to claim that the duchesses’ husbands, Princes William and Harry, have been feuding as well. The rumors got so bad, claiming that Catherine and Meghan had a screaming match prior to Meghan and Harry’s wedding, that Kensington Palace responded to the rumors to refute them.

Despite this, they are still running rampant. So much so that TLC is actually giving the supposed feud some air time with a new show, according to ET Online.

The new show, Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?, will feature a number of royal experts speaking on the matter, analyzing the sisters-in-law’s relationship, as well as that of their husbands.

It appears as if the 10 experts assembled will be addressing every single supposed argument that has fueled the rumors.

Feuding royals? TLC is examining all those Kate v. Meghan rumors https://t.co/c2kAt0rB6d — E! News TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) January 30, 2019

The show will comprise of archived footage of the royals while the experts explain what they know of the duchesses’ relationship in the hopes of finally laying all the feud rumors to rest.

Those experts consist of Victoria Arbiter, a royal contributor for CNN; Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s butler; Lady Colin Campbell, a royal biographer; Judi James, a body language expert; Robert Jobson, a royal contributor for NBC; Carol Malone, a broadcaster; Katie Nicholl, Mail on Sunday‘s royal correspondent; Eve Pollard, former editor of the Sunday Mirror and ELLE magazine; Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer; and Kate Williams, a historian.

Meghan hasn’t even been a part of the royal family for a year, but the tabloids seem intent on driving a rift between the younger royals. Meghan has also faced plenty of hatred in the media since her May wedding, including a number of claims that the duchess is incredibly difficult to work with and has been driving her staff away as a result.

The experts set to appear on the show will also be discussing those claims about Meghan.

Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? will be debuting on TLC on Tuesday night at 10 pm.