‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Bares Her Chest In Racy Video On Instagram

Robin Holzken is enjoying her second year with Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” to the fullest. On Tuesday, the magazine took to its verified Instagram page to share a racy video featuring Holzken donning a one-piece swimsuit that covers only one of her breasts.

In this particular video, the swimsuit model rocked a light yellow swimsuit with leopards printed on it that has an interesting neckline that only covers half of her chest. The 21-year-old model is using her hand to cover her exposed breast as she uses her free hand to hold the camera in front of her.

The Dutch beauty is addressing her fans in the video, spanning the camera to show the background, which shows a camp and the beautiful foliage of Kenya, where she has jetted off for her rookie shoot, as Sports Illustrated noted. According to the post’s geotag, she is shooting near the Ol Seki Mara Camp, a luxury enclave in the heart of the Naboisho Conservancy bordering the Maasai Mara Reserve.

In the clip, Holzken is wearing her light brown hair loose, whose strands fly back with the wind. In the caption, the magazine noted that the model’s fittings are off to a wild start.

Completing her African-inspired look, Holzken is wearing a thick, intricate necklace with a dangling ornament that reaches down to her chest. The post, which Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” shared with its 1.9 million Instagram followers, was viewed about 20,000 times, garnering more than 2,300 likes and about 40 comments in under an hour of being posted.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share a host of emoji and to gush over the Netherlands native’s beauty. Her fellow SI swimsuit models also took the opportunity to compliment her and show their support.

“Babe you are so beautiful!!! We had so much fun there together,” wrote Anne De Paula, who is also shooting for SI in Kenya.

“Love this styling,” an Instagram user chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated pointed out, Holzken had her swimsuit debut last year on Harbour Island where she was revealed via Facebook Live and became an instant fan favorite. The Dutch beauty has been modeling since she was 16-years-old, having since been featured in major magazines and major fashion campaigns such as Victoria’s Secret PINK and Guess, the report continued.

In addition to modeling, Holzken is an animal lover.

“I’ve always loved dogs. I love animals, and if I wasn’t modeling, I would be studying something with that right now,” she told SI last year. “I wanted to have my own dog hotel, so people could go on vacation, and they give me their pets to look after.”