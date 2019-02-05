‘The Walking Dead’ Renewed For Season 10 On AMC

Fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead will likely not be shocked that the series, which will debut the second half of its ninth season on February 10, has been renewed for its 10th season, which will debut in October of this year.

Deadline reported the renewal by revealing the network released a short trailer for the new season on both Instagram and Twitter; the news in the clip came from The Whisperers leader Alpha.

The series debuted its latest episode one week early once again for the second half of Season 9 via an AMC Premiere service for subscribers. This $5 per month service allowed fans to see the first episode of Season 9 one week early. Deadline reported this will also be the case for the newest episodes of the remainder of this season. AMC Premiere is available on Comcast, YouTube TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Apple iOS, reported Deadline.

Comic Book reported that Danai Gurira, who plays the role of Michonne, may not be returning for the show’s 10th season, as her contract allegedly runs out at the end of Season 9.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the actress is in “prolonged negotiations” for her return to the show. The actress recently scored a huge hit with the awards-season favorite Black Panther. She also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and a will appear in the film Avengers: Endgame.

If a deal between the actress and the show cannot be reached, her character will likely be written off as was the character of Maggie, played by Lauren Cohan, for the very same reason during Season 9.

Showrunner Angela Kang noted to Comic Book that she was working on plotlines for Season 10 of the series back in November of 2018.

“The process doesn’t end on our side of it, because it takes about a year and a half to make a season of the show, but we always air about the same time every year, so there’s always about like a half a year overlap,” she said to the outlet.

Kang also revealed that she would also “like to come back to Maggie’s story” in Season 10 of the beloved series.

As for actor Norman Reedus, who fans worry will leave the series before it takes its final bows, they needn’t fear his departure as the actor said he would like to stay with the show through its final episodes.

“You know, I started on season one of the show, and I’d love to bookend it,” Reedus told Comic Book. “I put so much effort into this. For me to walk away now would just seem so cowardly.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC Sunday, February 10, at 9 p.m. EST.