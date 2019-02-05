Take The Poll: How Did Donald Trump Do In The 2019 State Of The Union?

Do you approve of Trump's address to Congress? Make your voice heard.

How did Donald Trump do in the 2019 State of the Union address? You can take the poll and make your voice heard.

The president’s speech comes a few weeks later than expected, after the longest partial government shutdown in American history led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to postpone Trump’s address to Congress by a few weeks. Though the shutdown is now over, the issue that brought it on in the first place — Donald Trump’s demand for more than $5 billion to begin construction on a border wall — is likely to take center stage in his State of the Union address.

The temporary funding measure that Trump signed last month will keep the government open only through the middle of February as he continues to make a pitch for the border wall funding. As Trump has remained insistent that the border wall is a necessary part of his overall border security plan, Democrats have been equally steadfast in their refusal to give up any funding for the wall.

But the State of the Union will give Donald Trump one of the largest possible audiences to make his case, and will do so in a setting where he has earned some of the highest marks of his presidency. Trump’s January 2017 address to Congress was widely praised as he struck a positive tone, the Guardian noted.

“I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart,” Trump said in the speech. “A new chapter of American greatness is now beginning. A new national pride is sweeping across our nation. And a new surge of optimism is placing impossible dreams firmly within our grasp. What we are witnessing today is the renewal of the American spirit.”

If Donald Trump’s current poll numbers are any indication, it may be hard to match the praise of his first performance. The partial government shutdown led to a sharp drop in Trump’s approval rating, with the poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight showing that he fell several points, dipping below 40 percent to 39.9 percent approval in the hours before his address on Tuesday.

Those who want to watch Donald Trump’s State of the Union address can tune in at 9 p.m. EST, with all major networks carrying the speech live.

