Chris Pratt Was A ‘Little Nervous’ Asking Arnold Schwarzenegger For Permission To Marry His Daughter

Asking for permission to marry someone’s daughter is already nerve-wracking, but imagine if your future father-in-law is Arnold Schwarzenegger! Chris Pratt recently opened up about asking Arnold if he could propose to his daughter Katherine, People is reporting.

“Well, I think any person who appreciates the tradition and asks a father for his daughter’s hand in marriage, it’s inevitably something that’s going to make you a little nervous,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor admitted. “But that’s sort of the beauty of it.”

Arnold has shared in separate interviews that he approves of Chris and told reporters that Chris asked for his permission in a “traditional way.”

“That was really fantastic. She is so happy, they both are so happy,” Arnold said of the couple’s engagement. “As I said to him, he is such a likable guy. I love Chris — he’s fantastic. He’s a wonderful guy. They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck.”

According to Town and Country Magazine, Chris was first introduced to Katherine through her mother, journalist Maria Shriver. The paparazzi first caught wind of the relationship when they were seen out on a date last June but had reportedly been dating a couple of months before then. The two are both very strong Christians and bonded over their faith. The couple was spotted heading to church services together multiple times. On one such instance, Chris’ son Jack was in tow.

Chris shares the 6-year-old with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris. Anna approves of Chris and Katherine’s relationship as well, and the three were even seen chaperoning Jack together when he went trick-or-treating on Halloween along with Anna’s boyfriend, Michael Barrett. Chris has also spent lots of time with Katherine’s family and has been seen hanging out with all of the Schwarzenegger siblings.

“Chris always seems very comfortable around her family,” said a source. “It’s like he is part of the family.”

The couple went on to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas together, and Chris publicly acknowledged his relationship with Katherine for the first time when he posted a birthday tribute to her on his Instagram on December 13. It is not known exactly when he proposed, but he announced the news on Instagram on January 14.

The lovebirds have since moved in together and are planning for a fall or winter wedding. Chris also says he plans to have “lots of kids” with Katherine.