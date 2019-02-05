‘Modern Family’ Season 11 Set To End The ABC Series In 2020

On Tuesday, ABC Entertainment announced that the beloved comedy series Modern Family has been renewed for its 11th season. Unfortunately, this is also slated to be the show’s final run. Following the network’s announcement, Modern Family stars and fans alike took to social media to bid the series farewell.

ABC president Karey Burke announced the news at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour, according to E! News.

“So proud to announce that Modern Family is returning for its 11th and final season,” Burke began in her press statement.

Burke continued on to praise show creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd for their dedication to the series.

“Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history. In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss,” she said.

The documentary-style comedy follows the extremely diverse Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan as they navigate through the challenges and advantages of being a family in the modern era. In addition to a traditional family, the series touches on several different modern family dynamics, including gay parents, adopted children, multicultural marriages, and generational gaps.

“For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family,” Lloyd said in his own statement.

In the series’ 10 years so far, Modern Family has accumulated 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, including five awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, People reported. In addition, the show has won a Golden Globe and four SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Modern Family has also been recognized by GLAAD twice.

The extensive cast includes Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and Jeremy Maguire.

A few of the stars have already addressed Modern Family’s upcoming final season. Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett, tweeted that it would be “hard to say goodbye.”

“Love my family,” he wrote with a heart emoji.

Fans have also joined in to express their sadness over the show ending. One person asked what the world could ever do “without Phil Dunphy” (Burrell).

Season 11 will likely have 18-22 episodes airing in 2020, according to Deadline.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.