Demi Rose Poses In A Risque Bikini In New Instagram Snapshot

Buxom British model and Instagram celebrity Demi Rose is well-known for treating her 8.3 million Instagram followers to skin-baring snaps, and the model makes sure to keep her account active by sharing posts several times a week. In her newest picture, the 23-year-old hottie is featured lying on a bed while wearing a skimpy brown bikini set — one which perfectly complemented her tanned skin.

The barely-there ensemble allowed her to put her voluptuous figure on full display, which left her fans totally hot under the collar.

Demi pulled her hair into a sleek bun — with the help of brown hair sticks — and accessorized with a choker around her neck. In terms of cosmetics, the model wore minimal makeup to keep it simple and sexy. The picture was probably captured in a hotel room, against the beautiful backdrop of a lake or river. Plenty of greenery could also be seen in the picture.

Within an hour of having been posted, the share amassed close to 90,000 likes and close to 700 comments wherein commentators showered Demi with various compliments. One of her fans wrote that Demi has the “most amazing” body, while many others wrote sexually explicit comments to express their admiration for the model’s desirable physique.

Per the Instagram caption, the pic was captured by London-based fashion photographer, Danny DeSantos, who has previously photographed Demi many times.

Demi recently made headlines after pictures of the model emerged on social media, snapshots from her idyllic Thailand gateway. There, she was featured wearing a beige-colored crochet bikini while disembarking a speedboat with her friends.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Demi wore her hair severely straight, and accessorized with some silver rings to complement her nude manicure. The model opted for minimal makeup — employing some dewy foundation to accentuate her sun-kissed skin. She also applied lots of mascara to elongate her lashes, and finished her look with some glossy nude lipstick.

According to the article, the FHM model has revealed that she performs strenuous exercises to keep her hourglass figure in shape. The model performs jumping lunges, partial squats, and hip thrusts to stay fit. And in terms of her diet, she opts for protein-rich foods including eggs, fish, vegetables, and nuts. The model has also said during her previous interviews that she avoids fried food at all costs.

And whether she is on a holiday or engaged in her modeling activities, she makes sure to exercise on a daily basis. Per the article, the stunner said the following during a September 2018 interview with the outlet.