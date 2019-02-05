Jon Gosselin Slams Ex-Wife Kate, Claiming She Spends ‘Zero’ Time With Son Collin, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Former TLC star Jon Gosselin has made new claims against ex-wife Kate Gosselin, alleging she has spent “zero” time with son Collin since she lost custody of the teen in December 2018. Jon Gosselin made the claims in the current issue of Us Weekly.

The former reality star and father of eight children clapped back at a social media user who asked him about the time Kate Gosselin spends with her son, whom she said had special needs in 2016 and was in a facility so he could get extra help.

A fan commented on the Instagram photo taken at an auto show in Pennsylvania, Gosselin’s home state, of the sweet father and son pic.

“He looks great! I do wonder though why Kate never shares pictures of him as if she never even sees or spends time with him. You’re a great dad,” said one social media user.

Another fan remarked in defense of Kate, per Us Weekly, that she could very well be seeing her son and not posting photos of their encounters on social media. It was then, reported Us, that Gosselin bit back against his ex-wife, claiming she spends “zero” time with their son.

Jon and Kate Gosselin have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle for years since the parents of Cara, Maddie, Collin, Hannah, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, and Joel split for good after 10 years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in 2009. In the 10 years since, the couple has verbally sparred against one another over custody issues and played out their problems in the media spotlight.

In August 2018, Jon Gosselin revealed on social media that he had permanent custody of the couple’s daughter, Hannah. In October 2018, Jon Gosselin then filed papers for legal custody of Collin. He won that fight as neither Kate Gosselin nor her attorney showed up in court during the December 2018 hearing, per a report by In Touch Weekly.

That allowed the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star to celebrate the Christmas holiday with two of his children in a home shared with them. He also spent the holidays with girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her children Jordan and Jesse Conrad, reported E! Entertainment News in December 2018.

The couple shot to stardom on the Discovery Health Network in September 2005 as the stars of a special show titled Surviving Sextuplets and Twins. One year after the show premiered, the couple again allowed cameras into their home to film them for a follow-up special titled Sextuplets and Twins: One Year Later. TLC signed the couple for their own series due to the popularity of the clan titled Jon & Kate Plus 8 in April 2007. The show ran for two years, effectively ending in 2009 when the couple announced their divorce.