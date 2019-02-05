‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle’s Mistake Leaves Lola Seeing Red

New The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Lola is not very happy with Kyle’s lie of omission, and ultimately, Lola’s anger may end up pushing Kyle straight into Summer’s waiting arms.

Kyle actor Michael Mealor and Lola actress Sasha Calle recently spoke to Soap Opera Digest about their upcoming storyline. Recently, with short notice, Kyle ended up doing a fashion shoot with Fen (Zack Tinker) for Jabot. For Kyle, it wasn’t a big deal, and Summer (Hunter King) found out about it through her mom, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), according to Inquisitr’s daily Y&R recap.

The fact that Kyle never saw fit to share the detail of his steamy fashion shoot with Lola will soon cause Lola extreme discomfort when Summer realizes that Kyle kept it from her. Of course, Lola is displeased with Kyle’s lapse of judgment when he neglected to include her in the details of his life.

Mealor told SOD, “Kyle is intuitive to Lola’s energy now, and he knows he messed up. He knows he should have told Lola about this photo shoot, but it wasn’t a big thing to him. It wasn’t like he was in a bar with Summer.”

However, Calle explains a few of Lola’s feelings on the issue. She said, “Lola is trying so hard to cover, but it’s not working.” Summer almost instantly picks up on the fact that Lola doesn’t know, and being Summer, she exploits the tiny detail to its fullest.

The actress also revealed some insight into Lola’s character.

“She [Lola] has to control everything because she thinks by doing that, nothing will hurt her. But this reminds her that she doesn’t have control over her feelings for Kyle and it scares her,” according to Calle.

Being in a relationship does involve vulnerability, and considering Kyle’s past, it is difficult for Lola to open up to him on a deeper level fully. Unfortunately for Lola, Summer is not going to wait around for her to get up the courage to more fully connect with Kyle. Summer is determined to win Kyle back for herself, and as a member of the Newman family, she is quite good at getting exactly what she wants.

Lola leaves in anger, which makes Kyle feel even worse about an innocent mistake. He hadn’t been trying to hide anything from Lola with the photoshoot at work. Of course, Summer is thrilled to see the cracks the news uncovered, and she sticks around with Kyle.

“Because of this, there’ll be a physical interaction that happens between Kyle and Summer,” Mealor said.

That certainly won’t make Lola feel any better about things, and could, in fact, be the final straw in their struggling relationship.