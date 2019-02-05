Briana DeJesus Responds To Backlash After New Episode Of ‘Teen Mom 2’

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans were introduced to Briana DeJesus’ new boyfriend, Johnny. However, Briana must have received some backlash — because, on Tuesday, she wrote an interesting tweet.

Briana wrote a Twitter post, one which read, “Lol y’all are so cruel 1) my kids are ages apart 2) my kids have never seen me be intimate with anyone EVER 3) last seasons relationship was faker than my a** 4) if I wanted to make John my 3rd babydaddy it would’ve happened already 5) let a sis be happy 6) house coming soon.”

Briana has been relatively private about her new relationship, but that may be because the relationship that was chronicled last season — one which she referred to in the tweet — contained a lot of drama.

On the last season of Teen Mom 2, Briana dated Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi. While the relationship played out for the cameras, it ultimately ended after Briana felt that things were moving too fast.

Since revealing that she is in a new relationship, fans have been wondering if that means she is going to be having another baby anytime soon. In an interview with InTouch Weekly, Briana admitted that she is happy with Johnny — but that there is “no rush.” She revealed that she would like to have children with him one day, but again admitted she is not in “any rush.”

That statement seems to line up with her Tuesday tweet. In regards to saying that a “house [is] coming soon,” this may be in reference to the backlash Briana often receives for sharing an apartment with her mom and sister. Although the living arrangements might not be ideal for some people, Briana and her family seem very happy to have each other close.

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana gushed about her new boyfriend — and revealed that she referred to him as “Chicken Guy,” because she initially met him at a chicken restaurant.

Talking about her feelings for Johnny on the show, according to Pop Culture, Briana dished, “We just vibe. You know when you meet somebody and you just vibe? You talk all night, and you guys are comfortable around each other? It’s like that. I don’t know what it is about him … he has nice eyes, I don’t know.”

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes on Monday nights. Fans who want to keep up with Briana’s relationship can tune in to see where things with Johnny go.