Bizarre Royal Family Rumor Alleges that Prince Charles & Camilla Have A Son

Australia's 'New Idea' says that Princess Diana knew about the 'secret son.'

The royal family is no stranger to rumors, but a bold story is making the rounds this week and it involves Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. A 52-year-old man is claiming to be the illegitimate son of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, born in 1966 when the two were dating. Moreover, he says that Princess Diana found out soon before her untimely death.

New Idea is sharing the story of Simon Dorante-Day, an Australian man who claims to be the son of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. DoranteDay says he believes this story would have gotten out 21 years ago if it hadn’t been for the sudden death of Diana who was reportedly going to blow the whistle.

He said he believes that Diana knew of his existence and had put the pieces together and was just waiting to go public.

“At the time, there were all sorts of rumors flying around about the royal family, and my existence was one of them. I think Diana was at a point where she was finding out answers about her life, how she was wronged, and she was going to go public with it.”

Dorante-Day says he has additional evidence to back up his story.

The Australian man says that his grandparents worked for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and his grandmother clearly told him that Prince Charles and Camilla were his parents.

“I was very close to my grandmother and she told me many times that I was Camilla and Charles’ child,’ Simon says. ‘She didn’t just hint at it, she told me outright.”

Dorante-Day says that he strongly resembles Camilla’s son Tom and also members of the royal family. He adds that he wasn’t put up for adoption until he was 18 months old and believes he was in the care of the royal family until then.

The early years of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla will be portrayed on the hit Netflix show The Crown as the two dated in the sixties, and that is the period of time to be covered on season three, says the Inquisitr.

Young adult Prince Charles will be played by Josh O’Connor, who stars in the PBS series The Durrells of Corfu, and young adult Camilla will be played by Emerald Fennell who previously starred as one of the nurses in the series Call the Midwife. Season 3 of The Crown will cover the early courtship of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.