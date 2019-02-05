‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Flaunts Booty On Instagram As She Walks Up A River

Former Playboy model Sara Underwood knows how to keep her legion of Instagram fans coming back for more. On Monday, the 34-year-old blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself walking up a river in a barely-there thong bikini.

In the photo, Underwood is featured with her feet dipped in the water as she walks against the stream with her back to the camera. She is rocking a silver bikini, featuring a thong that puts her derriere at the center of the photo, and her blonde locks fall freely onto her back and shoulders. Her hair appears to be wet, suggesting the model had recently taken a dip in the river.

Underwood’s figure is on full display in the photo, particularly her perky backside and toned thighs, which are engaged since she is working against the stream of the river. In the caption, the model wrote that she loves when the stream is her trail. She attributed the photo to the photography page Ever Changing Horizon.

Underwood is surrounded by gorgeous tropical vegetation, including trees in varying shades of green. In the background, a waterfall that merges into the river can be seen.

According to the post’s geotag, Underwood posed for the snapshot while in Hawaii, though she didn’t specify the exact location. The post, which the model shared with her 9.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 111,000 likes and more than 480 comments within a day of being posted.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model and to ask where the falls are located in Hawaii.

“You are the most perfect woman in the world,” one user wrote, accompanied by several heart eye emojis.

“Pics like this are why I follow you. Incredible,” another used chimed in.

As the Inquisitr has recently noted, Underwood is dating designer and builder Jacob Witzling, with whom she has been traveling around. As Maxim pointed out, Underwood often takes to her Instagram to share photos from her travel adventures. Most recently, she shared a photo of herself at the Vermilion Cliffs in Arizona.

According to the Inquisitr report, Underwood and Witzling have been traveling around the globe in a modified 1979 Ford F-250 pickup truck, which comes with a custom cabin attached to the truck bed as a living space.