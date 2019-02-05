Instagram Model Kourtney Reppert Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Top In Latest Post

Kourtney Reppert continues to dazzle her legion of Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old glamour model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snap of herself rocking a sheer top that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the Instagram model is featured lying on her back with her legs up a wall as she dons a see-through top with embroidered details that barely censor the shot. The mother of one is posing with her arms up on the floor above her head, which causes her long-sleeved shirt to lift above her bellybutton, exposing her incredibly toned abs. Reppert completed her look with black underwear that accentuates the model’s hourglass figure, particularly her tiny waist and strong thighs.

The Philadelphia native is wearing black heels featuring a strap that crisscrosses up her calves all the way up to her knees. According to her tags, her attire is courtesy of Gucci and the shot was captured by photographer Dave Ouano.

Reppert is wearing her blonde tresses in loose waves that rest freely around her head on the wood floor. Her makeup matches the overall tone of the shot, with black eyeliner giving her a perfect cat-eye while her lips are a light shade of pink.

The photo, which Reppert shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 4,300 likes and more than 90 comments in under an hour, at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform — and fans of the model — took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model’s beautiful body.

“Oh my wow that’s hot!!” one user exclaimed.

“Sooooo hott!! Love your boots,” another one chimed in, accompanied by a heart-eyed emoji.

Reppert, who initially rose to fame as a model in her native city of Philadelphia, has a successful modeling career, particularly thanks to her social media presence, which has allowed her to branch out and start her own business. As the Inquisitr previously noted, the model recently launched a company named Super Mommie, a company aiming to build a community of like-minded mothers who support each other by providing simple and inexpensive products to use in their daily lives. She described the business plan on her LinkedIn profile.

The blonde bombshell, who was named the city’s “hottest sports babe” by radio station WMMR, has since moved to California where she is raising her son as a single mother.