‘A Million Little Things’ Renewed For Season 2

ABC’s hit drama, A Million Little Things, will officially return for Season 2 later this year on the network.

According to TVLine, ABC has announced that they have renewed A Million Little Things for a second season, which has fans jumping for joy at the thought of more juicy drama, heart-pounding mysteries, stunning secrets, and more that may be in store for the future of the series.

Through the freshmen show’s first 10 episodes, it’s delivered an average of 3.4 million viewers. However, since the series has made the move from Wednesday night to Thursday, airing directly after ABC’s powerhouse, Grey’s Anatomy, the show is now racking up an average of 5.3 million viewers, making it the network’s third highest-rated drama behind Grey’s and The Good Doctor, which also got a renewal.

The show stars James Roday, David Giuntoli, Grace Park, Romany Malco, Ron Livingston, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, and Stephanie Szostak and has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats for months now.

The series revolves around a close-knit friend group that is dealing with the suicide of the glue that held them all together, John Dixon. His wife, Deliah and her two children are left stunned following his death, as well as his best friends, Gary, Rome, and Eddie.

However, John’s suicide is much more than just a simple death or mental health issues. Each episode gives more and more insight into the character’s secret life, and the events leading up to his death.

In addition, the other characters have also been keeping secrets and have their own drama. Rome tried to take his own life the day of John’s suicide and Gary has commitment issues following a battle with cancer and falls in love with a woman who is going through the same situation.

Eddie and Delilah have been having an affair and are expecting a child together, which everyone believes to be John’s baby. Meanwhile, John’s assistant and close friend, Ashley, seems to know more than she’s letting on and keeping secrets from everyone.

It looks like the drama is only just beginning as the show will branch out into new storylines for the upcoming second season, which will likely return to ABC this fall along with their other big dramas like Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, How To Get Away With Murder, and more.

Currently, A Million Little Things airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on ABC.