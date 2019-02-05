Elizabeth Hurley Turns Heads In Cleavage-Baring Sultry Pink Dress In Honor Of World Cancer Day

The actress flaunted her seemingly ageless figure in a series of stunning pink outfits.

Elizabeth Hurley went pink in honor of World Cancer Day, sharing a stunning Instagram post that proved once again that for the actress, age is nothing but a number.

Hurley took to Instagram to speak about her work as Global Ambassador for Estee Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign, which the actress has been involved with for years. Hurley spoke passionately about the subject and encouraged her 1.1 million followers to donate and support ongoing research to fight this deadly disease.

In honor of the subject matter, Hurley shared a series of images where she went pink in support of breast cancer research. The model put her posing skills on display, strutting her stuff in a pink dress with a soft satin sheen that left very little to the imagination. The low-cut spaghetti strap showed off generous amounts of cleavage and clung to the actress’s slim and shapely figure.

Hurley kept her hair and makeup simple but elegant for the glam event, opting for diamond hoop earrings as her only accessory besides a small square silver clutch. She left her long brown locks flowing in soft ringlets around her face and went with a smoky eye and nearly nude lips to finish off the alluring look.

In another shot from the Instagram series, Hurley is once again decked out in pink — only this time, it’s a pink lab coat. Hurley is seen smiling as she watches a similarly-clad scientist work in a laboratory, no doubt focusing on cancer research. Yet another shot features Hurley alongside a host of different women all smiling and hugging while dressed in black jackets and pink T-shirts.

The final two images in the series once again focus on Hurley and her iconic style. In one, she wears a one-shoulder dress in a deep, rich pink at an Estee Lauder event. At another event, the model and actress rocks a bright, Barbie-pink halter dress and thick diamond-encrusted bracelet, looking totally ageless and utterly elegant.

Hurley has been the Global Brand Ambassador for Estee Lauder for more than 20 years and has been a passionate advocate for the organization ever since. The model, who lost her grandmother to breast cancer, has traveled the world promoting the campaign, encouraging people to speak up and get informed about what they can do to prevent and fight back against this deadly disease.

“I’m fortunate enough to see the first-hand impact of The Breast Cancer Campaign around the globe, from a woman telling me she got a mammogram after hearing our message about early detection, to seeing the impact that the research we are funding has on science, education and treatment,” Hurley said in an interview with Haute Living. “Breast cancer truly affects us all and I am so proud to be a part of this movement that continues to bring us hope for a world without breast cancer.”