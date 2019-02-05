Donald Trump Blasts Chuck Schumer Hours Before He’s Scheduled To Give A Speech On Unity

'I see Schumer is already criticizing my State of the Union speech, even though he hasn’t seen it yet.'

Donald Trump used Twitter to blast New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, hours before he’s scheduled to give his State of the Union address with a theme of “unity,” the Hill is reporting.

In a Twitter post, Trump suggested that Schumer — who has been sharply critical of Trump and his agenda in the past few days — of acting out of disappointment.

“I see Schumer is already criticizing my State of the Union speech, even though he hasn’t seen it yet. He’s just upset that he didn’t win the Senate, after spending a fortune, like he thought he would. Too bad we weren’t given more credit for the Senate win by the media!”

The tweet seems to be in response to two speeches Schumer has given from the floor of the Senate in the past week, both largely critical of Trump.

On Tuesday, for example, Schumer suggested that Trump’s State of the Union will be filled with broad promises that Trump won’t be able to keep.

“The man has so little integrity that a promise that he makes at the State of the Union means nothing the next morning.”

And in response to the news that Trump’s speech is expected to emphasize unity, Schumer claimed that Trump only thinks about unity on the morning of the State of the Union address, and spends the remaining 364 days of the year “dividing us.”

Chuck Schumer is predicting "empty" rhetoric from the president's #SOTU2019 addresshttps://t.co/7b1m11219v — POLITICO (@politico) February 5, 2019

Meanwhile, Trump is still advocating for a border wall, which was the focal point of the recent partial government shutdown. The issue may yet force another partial government shutdown when the current temporary spending bill ends. The subject is likely to come up in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

As CNBC reports, Trump is expected to mention the topic — in the larger context of immigration and border security — when he addresses both houses of Congress tonight. The network notes that, since millions of Americans are expected to watch the address, this will be Trump’s best opportunity to make his case for border wall funding to the American people.

However, the House — led by Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — appears no more likely to give Trump money for his proposed border wall than they were before the shutdown.

In another border wall development, Trump had originally floated the idea of declaring a national emergency in order to be able to secure funding for his border wall without Congressional approval. However, White House sources say that option is now off the table.