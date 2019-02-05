Matt Damon’s Wife Luciana Rocks Sexy String Bikini During Australian Getaway

Matt Damon and his beautiful wife, Luciana Barroso, are enjoying some fun in the sun in Australia.

The couple are currently vacationing in New South Wales’ Byron Bay with their four daughters, and have been hitting the beach on numerous occasions. Photos published by the Daily Mail show the pair soaking up some rays at the beach — and enjoying a little rest and relaxation in the process. One photo shows Damon and his wife sitting together under an umbrella, appearing to be deep in conversation.

In the photos, Luciana definitely steals the show. She flaunts her toned and tanned figure in a teal-colored string bikini that leaves very little to the imagination. You wouldn’t even guess that the 43-year-old has given birth to four children, as her body looks amazing.

To complete her look, the mother of four rocks a pair of dangling earrings and a black hat. Matt looks pretty casual and relaxed at the beach. He sits next to his wife in a chair in many of the photos. The 47-year-old can be seen sporting a black shirt, black swim trunks, and a black hat. He completes his beach-side look with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The publication shares that the couple has been back and forth between the United States and Australia lately, as they have rented a $4 million home in the area for four months. Matt and Luciana’s four daughters — Isabella Damon, 12, Gia Zavala Damon, 10, and Stella Damon, 8 — also joined their folks on this most recent trip. The family are reportedly good friends with Liam Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, who also live in the area.

Matt Damon's bikini-clad wife Luciana Barroso sizzles in Byron Bay https://t.co/vnanlruSC0 @DailyMailCeleb — Allan (@WilsonShilo) February 5, 2019

And when he is not busy working or jet-setting around the globe, Damon is busy raising awareness about the water crisis. On a recent appearance on CNBC, the Good Will Hunting actor chatted about his organization, Water.org, which is a charity that he co-founded with Gary White in 2009. The goal of the organization is to deliver access to clean water and to proper hygiene. Damon says that the way he grew up had an effect on him wanting to start the organization.

“I think a lot of it came from my parents. My mother did take me to Mexico and to Guatemala and I did get to see extreme poverty up close as a teenager and that had a profound effect on me.”

“My wife and I are trying to do that with our kids, because it’s very hard as a child to understand the world outside of your own little neighborhood,” he shared. “So, that’s a real privilege that we have — to share that with them.”

It seems as if Matt has a good head on his shoulders.