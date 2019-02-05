Sommer Ray Sizzles In A Green Bikini In New Instagram Snapshot

American fitness model Sommer Ray recently stunned her 19.9 million followers with a risqué new Instagram picture wherein she is featured wearing a skimpy green-and-pink printed bikini. The garment in question allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts, her well-toned abs, and her long legs.

The model wore her dark hair in a messy bun, accessorized with various rings on all of her fingers, and decided to pull off a makeup-free look which made her look sexier.

In less than 30 minutes of having been posted, the picture racked up 170,000 likes and close to 1,600 comments. Fans and followers reminded the hottie that she is one of the sexiest fitness models in the country.

One fan wrote that he wants to wife Sommer up, while another male fan referred to her caption and said that he wants to have Sommer for dinner. Others showered her with the usual complimentary comments like “incredibly sexy,” “epitome of perfection,” “simply amazing,” and “smokin’ hot.”

Sommer also posted a series of Instagram Stories wherein she is featured wearing a white crop top with a pair of black panties, flaunting her enviable body. In other pictures, she was featured wearing different outfits to show off her well-toned figure, one which frequently sends pulses soaring.

It is no surprise as to why Sommer has such an amazingly fit body — those who follow her know that she is also a bodybuilder. And not only that, but fitness is in her genes. Both of her parents have also been popular bodybuilders.

Sommer was interviewed by the website Galore in 2018, where she revealed that her parents have been the biggest source of her inspiration — and that she is grateful to them for their love, support, and the foundation that they have provided for her in terms of her fitness.

Since there is always a lot of competition in the fitness industry — and given that it’s hard to avoid comparing oneself with others — the sexy model said that she never does that, because she finds herself incomparable.

“I started competing in the NPC when I was 16 years old. I stood next to girls in their 20s/30s and was being compared to them, yet nothing was comparable — we were simply at different stages of life (muscle doesn’t mature until you’re in your 20s). So, believe me, I know what that feeling is like.”

She, however, never compared herself to anyone. She added that she has remained confident and dedicated to her fitness goals ever since she started her fitness career. This attitude, in turn, keeps her content in the woman that she is.

“My only competition is myself and wanting to better myself every day,” she concluded.