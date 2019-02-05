‘Party Of Five’ Reboot Cast Photo Released

The official cast photo for the reboot of Party of Five was released on Tuesday.

The photo was released one day after the new show was ordered to series on Freeform, according to ET Online. The original family drama premiered in 1994 and ended in 2000, and followed the Salinger siblings as they navigated life on their own after the death of their parents. The reboot of the series introduces the Acosta siblings, formerly the Buendias family, whose parents were deported to Mexico. Though the plot delves more into a modern-day immigration story, the theme will remain similar to the original show. It will follow the journey of the Acosta children as they navigate life’s daily struggles. Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser, who created the original series, will join forces again to create the one-hour drama.

Cast members for the reboot include Brandon Larracuente, who has been seen in 13 Reasons Why on Netflix, will lead as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina. Larracuente recently posted the cast together on Instagram.

Freeform President Tom Ascheim released a statement on Monday conveying his excitement for the reboot’s addition to the network’s lineup.

“‘Party of Five’ embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt,” Ascheim said. “We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series.”

The original show starred Neve Campbell, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Matthew Fox, Lacey Chabert, and Scott Wolf and catapulted them into film and TV stars. Campbell told ET in July 2018 that she is very supportive of the new series and is excited for the next generation of siblings.

“I think it’s really wonderful,” she said. “They’re going to make it a Mexican family of kids whose parents are taken across the border from them. In the same way that our family lost their parents and had to find a way to survive. It’s going to look at that story which a lot of people are dealing with, so I think it’s really prevalent.”

There has been no official word on when the pilot for Party of Five will premiere on Freeform.