Kelly Ripa Gushes Over Andy Cohen & His Newborn Son: ‘This Is The Luckiest Baby’

Kelly Ripa is thrilled for Andy Cohen and his newborn baby, Benjamin Allen, who was born via surrogate on Monday. Ripa spoke about the late night host’s first child during Tuesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, and the actress even teared up a bit as she praised the growing Cohen family, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I was honored to practically be in the delivery room, on the phone with my friend, Bruce Bozzi, who was actually in the delivery room,” Ripa began. “[Andy] named the baby after his grandfather, Ben Allen. He’s obviously over the moon, he’s in love.”

Cohen has been close with Ripa and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, for quite some time. The 48-year-old Cheaper by the Dozen star choked up as she explained that Cohen had been a “surrogate dad” at times for her children — Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15.

Ripa continued on to shower Cohen and his family with praise.

“He is a great, great family man. And I am so so happy and thrilled for you both. This baby is the luckiest baby, and Andy is the luckiest dad. The whole Cohen family, we are all so happy and thrilled for you,” she said.

Ripa concluded by thanking all of the surrogates out there who make these moments possible.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ripa hosted a baby shower for Cohen alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in late January. This was Cohen’s second shower, following a bash thrown by the Real Housewives cast.

Ripa and Parker invited Cohen, Anderson Cooper, John Mayer, and Rebecca Romijn for an intimate celebration in New York — a stark contrast to the blowout Housewives party in Los Angeles. The group played a few traditional baby shower games and had a relaxing, fun-filled afternoon.

When Cohen announced Ben Allen’s birth on Monday, Ripa was sure to publicly congratulate her close friend on social media. The actress posted a photo of a rainbow-colored cake with a blue “It’s a boy” topper to Instagram. In the caption, she welcomed Ben — and said that they have been “waiting for him.”

Several other stars joined in to send love to Cohen, including John Mayer, Lisa Rinna, Mariah Carey, Pink, and more.

Carey commented on Cohen’s announcement that Ben is very lucky to have him as a father, while Sarah Paulson wrote that Ben is a “lucky baby,” according to Us Weekly.

Of course, a few jokes rolled in, too. Anna Faris asked Cohen if he’s ready for breastfeeding because “it’s harder than it looks,” while Lisa Rinna tweeted that everyone needs to get on a table and dance for the baby — referring to her own drunken dancing at Cohen’s baby shower.

Overall, it seems that all the stars can agree that this is one very lucky and happy family!