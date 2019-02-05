For $1, Trump Will Scroll Your Name During State Of The Union Livestream – Twitter Hilariously Sounds Off

You could be famous on Tuesday night if you send in a $1 to the Trump campaign.

Donald Trump is looking to earn money for many different things and people know that the border wall is one of them. Now, he’s starting a fundraiser for his re-election campaign, and he’s trying to appeal to the people of the United States and their love of social media. If you’re willing to donate just $1, your name will be scrolled during the livestream of the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

This is actually a really good deal as the price was originally $35 for your name to be featured during the live-stream. As reported by USA Today, the price has bottomed out and being offered at the bargain cost of just $1.

After the initial price was set at $35, the campaign sent out emails signed by Eric Trump, Donald’s son. In a way, the emails represented a sales pitch much like what one would encounter in a car dealership.

“Even if you choose to only give $1, the proof of your support will send shockwaves around the world as they see every American who proudly stands behind our President.”

In the original advertisement for campaign contributions, suggested amounts began at $35 and ran as high as $2,700. As that fundraising technique didn’t quite catch on right away, the amount was lowered to as little as $1 for supporters to have their name scrolled during the livestream of the State of the Union address.

Senator Chuck Schumer , Stand Up For The Legal Citizens of The United States of America & Show Your Support To Build The Wall. Donate Any Amount Now and Have Your Name Show On The Livestream Scroll at The "State of The Union" Address Tonight. @SenSchumer https://t.co/o4x278OsR1 — Captain Dan (@songman31dan) February 5, 2019

Donald Trump and others surrounding him in the White House are using this method as a way to raise funds for the re-election campaign and other matters. A lot of people are willing to donate as they not only trust in Trump, but they’re thrilled with the idea of seeing their name during the speech on Tuesday night.

Others have found it to be completely unethical and many are wondering about the legality of the act. Many people on social media, though, are beginning to come up with ways to turn this into something that could be a problem for the Trump campaign.

If Trump is going to scroll names for a $1 donation during the State of the Union, there’s nothing stopping you from donating $1 and then submitting your name as Stormy Daniels or I.P. Freely. — Evan J'daté Kessler (@EvanJKessler) February 5, 2019

I have some ideas… "Fred Trumpisdouche" "Jason Magafordummies" "Bill Mustimpeach" Or…. "Robert Mueller" #SOTU #Trump #bluewave @DNC Trump campaign: Send us $1 and we'll scroll your name during State of the Union live stream https://t.co/wIGXYI5lPV via @usatoday — Lost in NYC (@lost_in_NYC__) February 5, 2019

So should we all sign up as "Impeach Trump" or "Trump S. Traitor"? Can we get this viral and have his scroll jammed with these messages? #resist #trumpfail Trump campaign: Send us $1 and we'll scroll your name during SoU speach live stream https://t.co/Und3x3FHWD via @usatoday — Bill Boone (@whboone) February 5, 2019

If anyone in the White House is paying attention to social media, they will make sure to screen the names of those submitted for the livestream. Still, there don’t appear to have been any limitations listed for anyone’s name as long as at least $1 is donated.

On Tuesday night, the State of the Union address will be delivered by President Donald Trump, but more people may tune into the livestream rather than television. For those who make a campaign contribution, their names will scroll by for all of America to see, but chances are that it could bring more controversy than its worth.