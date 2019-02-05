Bella Hadid Flaunts Flawless Figure And Lean Legs In Stunning New Instagram Photo

The photo was part of the new Kith x Versace campaign.

Supermodel Bella Hadid has been a part of some amazing campaigns during her career, and debuted a brand-new one today on her Instagram account that is sure to send pulses racing.

The stunning photo, for the new Kith x Versace collaboration, captured Bella strutting down a grand, white marble staircase. While the banister blocked a direct view of the model’s ensemble, a full-length, ornate gold mirror hung on the wall opposite her that provided a glimpse of her outfit in its reflection.

The 22-year-old beauty put her long, lean legs on full display in what appears to be a black bikini bottom with a high-cut cheeky design accenting the model’s curvy booty. Bella matched her barely-there bottoms with a black crop top that flashed her enviably flat midsection. She covered up with a beautiful black robe with an elaborate gold design that fluttered behind her as she made her way down the stairs.

Bella wore her brunette hair up in a sleek, high half-ponytail, and sported a full face of makeup featuring dark eyeliner and shimmering highlighter along her cheekbones. The model’s look was accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings and a delicate gold belt around her trim waist, while a pair of strappy black heels only accentuated her toned body even more.

Bella’s Instagram post was part of her latest campaign debuting the Kith x Versace collection, which will be released on Friday, February 15. The model’s 22.5 million followers went wild for her most recent work, and awarded the photo nearly 200,000 likes in just 30 minutes of going live. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to compliment the gorgeous shot.

“You look stunning as ever,” one of the model’s fans wrote, while another called her a “Gold Goddess.”

“I’m so freaking proud of you bels!!! This is so major,” a third fan wrote, following it up with another comment telling her that she “killed it.”

Meanwhile, Kith’s Instagram account provided another sexy look of Bella rocking a different ensemble for the announcement of their new collaboration. In their own social media post, Bella was captured at the bottom of a different staircase giving the camera a sultry look. This time, the model rocked a high-cut, one-piece swimsuit that gave an even better look at her flawless figure, and covered up with a floor-length velvet puffer coat with another colorful, elaborate design all over it.