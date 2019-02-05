‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Phyllis Reveals She Made A Major Mistake

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, February 5, brings a new job for Tessa, a new understanding for Phyllis and Summer, and a renewed vow from Nick to protect his family. Plus, Abby warns Lola about Summer’s ways.

At Jabot, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) declared that asking Kyle (Michael Mealor) to model for the campaign was her worst ever mistake. The reason? Now brands everywhere would want to hire him. Then Phyllis and Summer (Hunter King) discussed Kyle and Billy (Jason Thompson). Summer lamented that she has no friends, and Phyllis agreed to a movie night. The mother and daughter hugged after Phyllis declared that her love for Summer is unbreakable.

Meanwhile, at Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Kyle discussed his relationship with Lola (Sasha Calle). Kyle explained how he feels he’s competing against Lola’s love for cooking. Mariah advised him to make the most of the time he has with Lola, then. Mariah also warned Kyle against telling Summer that Lola is a virgin — because Summer will use that news to her advantage. When Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) showed up and said her new job interview with Lola and Abby (Melissa Ordway) went well. They asked why Tessa left Crimson Lights, and Mariah took off in a hurry.

Remembering, celebrating, Kristoff. We see you. We thank you for sharing your love, memories and heartbreak with us. Let’s keep it going. Here are some of our favorite pictures of Kristoff St. John… all of our Neil Winters. Love to everyone posting and mourning with us ❤️❤️#YR pic.twitter.com/OeRCzUa1Fz — CBS Daytime (@CBSDaytime) February 5, 2019

Elsewhere, Abby warned Lola about Summer’s persistence. Abby likened the situation with Summer to her previous issues with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). Mariah joined the two, and gave a good word for Tessa. After hearing what Mariah had to say, Abby and Lola hired Tessa. Back at Crimson Lights, Mariah gave Tessa the good news — and they kissed on the patio. Inside, Summer gave Kyle a hard time for keeping her at arm’s length. Summer sensed that something had Kyle wound up, and she continued to push his buttons to find out what he’s keeping from her.

Finally, at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), Michael (Christian LeBlanc) showed up to go over Victor’s (Eric Braeden) case. Nick updated the lawyer about Katie’s friend — and about the surveillance equipment behind the walls at the ranch. Then Nick revealed that they believe it’s possible that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) faked his death. Nick asked Michael to retrieve DNA from the equipment they found behind the walls. Michael tried, but the attempt to figure out who it was based on DNA was unsuccessful. When Phyllis got home, she felt concerned about the possibility that J.T. remained alive — likely hellbent on getting revenge for what the Fab Four did to him. Nick vowed to find out who had spied on his family, and to bring them down.