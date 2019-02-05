‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Decides Against Reconciling With Her Mother

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 has been airing on MTV, and there has been plenty of drama for the cast. For Kailyn Lowry, her storyline has focused significantly on reconnecting with her family. On the most recent episode, she decided what she was going to do about meeting up with her mother.

According to PopCulture, after finding out her mother was living only two hours away from her — Kailyn said to her friend, “If you live in Maryland, which is literally two hours from here, you’re trash for never reaching out.”

Over the past few episodes, fans have watched as Kailyn wrestled with the idea of reconnecting with her mother. Fans of the show know that the two have never had a strong relationship — and that Kailyn received very little support from her mother during her first pregnancy.

Despite deciding against meeting up with her mother, Kailyn reached out to some of her other family members — including her sister. Kailyn found out that her sister is pregnant. Kailyn happened to be in Texas for business, so meeting up with her sister — who lives in the Lone Star State — worked out well.

In a clip of next week’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 — shared by the official Teen Mom 2Twitter account — Kailyn reveals to her friend that she will be going back to Texas for her sister’s baby shower.

It is great to see Kailyn getting to reconnect with some of her family members.

While she is currently sharing her story on Teen Mom 2, the reality show star will also be appearing on a dating show. Game of Clones stars several MTV stars, and the show will center around them dating people who resemble their celebrity crushes. Kailyn Lowry’s celeb crush is rapper Quavo.

After the preview for the show aired, Kailyn took to Twitter to reveal something interesting. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she would “never be with another man again.”

Kailyn’s most recent relationship was with the father of her third son, a man named Chris Lopez. Kailyn gave birth to their son in August of 2017. Although she announced the arrival of her son, she waited quite some time before revealing his name — Lux. Prior to announcing his name, Kailyn referred to her youngest son only as Baby Lo.

Kailyn appears on Teen Mom 2 along with her three sons. Fans can catch up with them via new episodes of Teen Mom 2, which air Monday nights.