Khloe Kardashian Gets Sweaty In Sexy Sports Bra

Khloe Kardashian is continuing her hard work in the gym nearly a year after welcoming her first child, daughter True Thompson.

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a sexy photo of herself getting a steamy workout in while rocking a coral-colored fitness outfit from her clothing line, Good American.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen working out her toned arms as she rests her hands on a bench and then dips up and down, lifting her weight to work her upper region.

Khloe wears a matching sports bra and leggings set that shows off her ample cleavage and toned, tight tummy. Kardashian has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle, which falls down her back and is drenched with sweat from her intense workout.

The reality TV star also sports a full face of makeup, which includes dark eyebrows, a glossy, bronzed glow on her face, shimmering eye shadow, and a light pink lip. Kardashian also has white polish on her fingernails, as her body glistens in the sexy snapshot.

In the caption of the photo, Khloe reveals that she’s still feeling strong and healthy after giving birth, as she endorses her Good American workout line, which features an array of sizes for all body types.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian says she’s become a better version of herself since welcoming her baby daughter, True. The reality star says that being a mother has been the most amazing experience for her, and empowers her so much that she feels like she could tackle the world with that little girl by her side.

“My favorite part about being a mom, I mean it’s so corny, but it’s just like, no matter how tired you are, it’s complete bliss, no matter what. I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, ‘How am I gonna get through this day?’ And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, ‘OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this,'” Kardashian stated.

Khloe went on to say that the most amazing part of parenthood is the amount of love she feels and gives to True and that she gets back in return from her daughter.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on the E! network later this year.