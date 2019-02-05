Jason Aldean And Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Number Two

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are proud parents once again.

Yesterday, the country superstar and his wife welcomed their second child — and first daughter — together. The two are already proud parents to son Memphis, and Jason also has two daughters from his previous marriage — Kendyl and Keeley. Yesterday, Aldean proudly took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the newborn baby girl.

In the sweet snapshot, the baby girl closes her eyes just moments after she was born. She’s wrapped in a white blanket and is also sporting a striped white, grey, and pink bow on her head. To go along with the cute photo was an equally adorable caption.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother,” Aldean wrote. “So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess.”

So far, the photo has earned the country crooner a ton of attention, garnering over 329,000 likes in addition to 5,200-plus comments. Some fans commented on the post to wish the couple congratulations, while others couldn’t help but comment on how beautiful Navy is.

“Congratulations…nothing beats Daddy’s Little Girl,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations… another beautiful little Aldean,” another Instagram fan commented.

“Congratulations on your perfect little angel. What a beautiful family you have! Congrats to her big sisters and brother to,” one more follower chimed in.

Jason’s wife, Brittany, also took to her own social media page to share the big news with fans. Along with the same exact photo that her husband Jason had posted, Brittany welcomed little Navy into the world and introduced her to her followers. Like Jason’s post, this one has earned Brittany a ton of attention — attracting over 334,000 likes in addition to 8,000-plus comments.

And his precious new daughter isn’t the only thing that Aldean has to cheer about. According to Pop Culture, the singer just celebrated another big milestone. According to the publication, Aldean’s hit song “Girl Like You” marks his 22nd No. 1 hit. The song is from Aldean’s eighth album, one titled Rearview Town. The album also features other hits, such as “Drowns the Whiskey,” a duet with Miranda Lambert.

In a statement regarding the big news, Aldean told the press that this album is “such a big part of the last year” — and that it’s helped to remind him why he loves to make new music and to work with all of the people that he is fortunate enough to work with. Of course, he also thanked fans for all of their support throughout his career.

Aldean is spending some time at home with his wife and kids before kicking off his “Ride All Night” tour in May.