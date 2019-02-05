‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, February 6: Both Zoe & Brooke Have Questions

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that at least two women are seeking answers on Wednesday, February 6. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) wants to know why her father has left Los Angeles suddenly, while Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) questions Steffy’s adoption process, per She Knows Soaps.

Zoe has noticed a shift in her father’s behavior. He was paranoid about her whereabouts, was accosted by a stranger in a restaurant, and has been on edge. So when the doctor announced that he was returning to London — she knew something was up.

Although she was devastated when her father left for London, she made up her mind to find out why he was fleeing the city that he swore was going to be his and Zoe’s home. She knew that she needed to find answers, and decided to check her dad’s apartment.

The Forrester model went to Reese’s apartment — and instead of wading through piles of paperwork hunting for a clue, she found a beautiful blonde woman instead. Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that Reese asked Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) to stay on in his apartment, because his lease was not finished yet.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zoe will have some choice questions for Flo. But Flo, having been warned by Reese to keep silent about the adoption, will evade Zoe’s questions skillfully. Zoe is so close to discovering Reese’s shocking secret, but Flo is not giving away anything — for now.

Brooke is also seeking answers. Ever since the baby has been adopted, both Ridge and Brooke have been astounded at the fact that Steffy could adopt a baby so quickly. Now that Baby Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas) is in their lives, Brooke will also stop by to meet the newest addition to the family.

However, Brooke has a few questions of her own. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke wants more specific information about the adoption. Brooke will stop by when Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) is not present, and will ask Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) her burning questions.

It appears as if Brooke wants to know how Taylor found the birth mother. Ridge has already told his wife that this was a private adoption — and that that is the reason they were able to skip the usual red tape. However, it seems as if Brooke knows that birth mothers don’t materialize out of thin air.

Of course, Steffy only knows that her mother’s colleague sourced the baby. Little do they know that the mysterious colleague is actually Reese Buckingham.