Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photo Of Smiling Son Miles In Baby Bath Tub

Social media loves a good baby photo–and so does Chrissy Teigen. The model-turned-chef shared a photo on Monday evening of her baby boy, Miles Stephens, whom she shares with husband John Legend, enjoying a bubble bath in a miniature tub. Fans can’t seem to get enough of the adorable little guy.

The image, which Teigen posted on her ever-popular Instagram account, shows the 8-month-old Miles lounging in a baby tub complete with a built-in seat for support. The baby’s hair was soaking wet as he flashed a huge happy smile at the camera. A few toys floated in the water around Miles.

“I never loved water as much as my babies do,” the mother of two said.

Teigen also shares a 2-year-old daughter, Luna, with Legend.

Over 1 million users liked the photo of sweet little Miles and over 7,000 commented. Many users mentioned that Miles looks just like his father, as Teigen herself has pointed out several times in the past.

“In case anyone ever wondered what John Legend would look like in a baby bathtub…..this. Exactly this,” one person wrote in the comments.

Back in January, the 33-year-old mother took to Twitter to show off just how much Miles looks like his father. While getting ready to celebrate Legend’s 40th birthday, Teigen shared photos of their baby in black and white tuxedos and asked the social media site which color he should wear, E! News reported at the time.

“okay guys. throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!” Teigen wrote in the tweet.

Miles was the spitting image of his father as he wore black tuxedo pants, black dress shoes, and alternated between white and black jackets. He even wore a bow-tie, just like Legend. When Teigen added a poll for the question, the white tuxedo ultimately won.

Miles made his television debut on Sunday evening in Pampers’ new Super Bowl commercial. The ad featured Legend attempting to change Miles’ diaper. Eventually, he calls on other baby dads to sing backup for him on a “stinky baby booty” song. Adam Levine even joined in to help just before Teigen walked in the room and asked if this really needed to happen.

Teigen also shared the ad on Instagram on Monday, which garnered over 4 million views.

“Becoming a parent changes you. And you thought I was extra,” the Cravings author wrote in the caption.

She later posted her own video mocking her husband and the commercial, according to Us Weekly. Teigen imitated the tune that Legend and his pals sang for the ad, commenting at the end of the video that she “can do this” too.