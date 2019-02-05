Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Famous Curves In Latest Instagram Post

Kardashian donned an all-white look to promote her makeup line on social media.

Kim Kardashian is fierce and fabulous in her latest Instagram post, donning an all-white ensemble to promote the Valentine’s Day collection for her makeup line, KKW Beauty. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wowed her 126.6 million followers with a busty display that put her famous curves front and center.

In the picture, Kardashian is seated on a couch, holding a vibrant red lipstick with her legs tucked underneath her. The star’s long, dark hair hangs in loose waves down her shoulders. Her full pout is the central focus, painted in the same dramatic red shade Kardashian is holding. Next to her sits three KKW Beauty sets, which the star has been heavily promoting on social media.

Kardashian paired the dramatic makeup look with a white-hot outfit that shows off the long hours the mother of three spends at the gym. The reality star wears long white pants and a white suit jacket with a matching tube top underneath. The top shows off ample amounts of cleavage and exposes Kardashian’s toned and taut stomach. The rest of the look is deceptively simple, with no visible accessories to distract from Kardashian’s striking outfit.

Fans were quick to applaud the latest image from the reality star, with the picture earning over 179,000 likes in the first 20 minutes of posting. And this spells good news for KKW Beauty; the highly anticipated makeup collection has been selling out online, leaving beauty lovers waiting eagerly for news that inventory has been restocked.

The reality star has been boosting excitement for her makeup line in her Instagram Story as well, sharing a series of unboxing videos to support her KKW Beauty perfume collection. Besides several new scents, Kardashian has also brought back some classic fan favorites.

The perfume comes in a box designed to look like a large candy heart, and it can be smashed with a small mallet to reveal the scent inside. Kardashian even shared a cute video of Elle‘s senior beauty editor, Kristina Rodulfo, gleefully smashing her colorful package.

When not focusing on her growing beauty empire, Kardashian has been busy getting ready for the birth of her fourth child, which she is expecting via surrogate. The reality star already shares three children with husband Kanye West: daughter North, son Saint, and daughter Chicago. According to reports, the next child will be a boy.

This will be Kardashian’s second child born via surrogate, following baby Chicago, as she experienced severe complications during her first two pregnancies. Her fourth child is rumored by PopSugar to be due some time in May.