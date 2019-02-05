Derek Jeter And Bikini Model Wife Hannah Welcome Second Daughter

The baseball legend and his beautiful wife adore their new roles as parents.

Blessed with amazing genes, Hannah Jeter, now 28, has appeared in the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue five times. She’s lounged on the Jersey shore and posed for photos at Tahiti, even appearing on the cover of the 2015 Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” issue. But those successes pale in comparison to becoming a mom.

No one knows exactly how Jeter met hubby Derek, 44, because the couple has been very hush-hush about it. But after dating for three years, the pro baseball legend finally proposed. Jeter played his last game on September 28, 2014, and his jersey number 2 was formally retired by the New York Yankees in 2017.

Just a couple years after his retirement, Hannah and Derek Jeter tied the knot, which was closely followed by the birth of their darling daughter Bella Raine. Now, the famous pair has welcomed their second daughter, according to a Twitter post by the Players’ Tribune.

“Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter. Welcome to the family, #2,” the site tweeted.

Twitter user ALB couldn’t believe the news.

“Derek & Hannah combining DNA once again. I don’t know if the world could handle that much awesome. If they have a third child, I really think that might tear space time apart,” he tweeted.

No. 2 welcomes baby No. 2 https://t.co/jom4SKHFA5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 31, 2019

Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” broke the news in October that the couple was expecting baby number two and the news of her arrival. Before they excitedly greeted their first baby, Hannah Jetter wrote a first-person essay for the Players’ Tribune that addressed how she and her hubby hoped to raise their children in as normal of an environment as they could, even considering how famous he was.

“They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs. Still, though, I want them to know Derek Jeter.”

She intends to talk to their kids about the baseball icon their dad used to be by sharing videos and photos, but they still want to safeguard them from the paparazzi and others.

Derek Jeter shared with People how gratifying and exciting it is to be a dad. Every milestone is miraculous and every day brings “something new,” he said.

“When the baby is born, you can’t wait for her to crawl, then you can’t wait for her to walk. Then when she starts walking, she starts running, and when she starts running, you wish she wasn’t walking, running or crawling, you wish she’d stay still,” he said.