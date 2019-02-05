‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Sharon Makes A Life-Changing Decision

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, February 6, bring a tough decision for Sharon as she stumbles across some damaging evidence. Plus, Devon shoves Ana into the spotlight, and she’s not thrilled.

Sharon (Sharon Case) finds some evidence in an email, which puts her in a difficult position, according to She Knows Soaps. An email arrives at the station, and Sharon sees it before Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Inside the message is a recording of Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) discussing how to murder J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), hiding the body, and getting away with it.

While Sharon certainly knows that Victor did not kill J.T., she’s not sure where her loyalty lies, according to the Inquisitr. At work, Sharon and Rey often talk about trust as a key component. Part of Sharon actually wonders if Rey planted the evidence for Sharon to find to test her somehow. However, Sharon also has loyalty to the rest of the Fab Four — and the pact that they made to keep things under wraps. She’s nearly torn her life apart keeping this secret all of these months. Then, there’s the fact that Sharon still feels a loyalty to Nick. She recently decided to stop keeping secrets from him, and this one is huge.

Meanwhile, despite her wishes, Devon (Bryton James) puts Ana (Loren Lott) back into the spotlight. Ana prefers to stay under the radar. Yes, she wrote Fen’s (Zack Tinker) hit song, but she does not want acclaim for it. She prefers to stay incognito. Ana also feels the same about her singer. Devon wants to make her a star, but she would rather be behind the scenes — helping push other people’s careers, first.

While Devon does not understand why his sister is so shy when it comes to putting herself out there, there’s clearly something in Ana’s past that she’s not comfortable with sharing just yet. Ana hasn’t told Devon all of the details, so for him to put her out there after she’s expressed her wishes is surprising. It seems that Devon feels he may know what’s best for Ana, even though he probably doesn’t know her entire background. If Devon is lucky, his pushing may just end up making Ana extremely irritated with him. However, if he’s unlucky, Devon’s pushing could have disastrous consequences for Ana. The limelight may cause Ana’s life to be in danger, and Devon would never forgive himself if that’s the case.