Adam Levine Is Ignoring Criticism Over Super Bowl Performance, Thinks People Are Just Jealous, Per ‘HL’

All of the negativity surrounding Maroon 5’s Super Bowl performance isn’t getting lead singer Adam Levine down.

Since the Super Bowl show this past weekend, Hollywood Life shares that Levine and co have been getting their fair share of criticism on Twitter, with many people calling the performance “safe” and “lackluster.” During the halftime show, the popular band performed a lot of their hits like “Sugar,” “She Will Be Loved,” and “Moves Like Jagger,” while also sharing the stage with Travis Scott and Big Boi.

And while Adam is totally aware of what people are saying about him on social media and in the press, a source tells the publication that he’s not letting it bug him.

“Adam is not worried about people coming down hard on Maroon 5’s performance at the Super Bowl. He is thinking that people are just jealous, and if you didn’t like the performance, then you weren’t a fan in the first place.”

“He believes they put on a great show and he isn’t going to listen to the noise and negativity,” the source continues. “He is happy with how the show turned out.”

Before the show even began, the band was already the subject of a lot of controversy for deciding to participate in the event. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Adam and his band came under fire for accepting the offer to perform after others like Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Cardi B refused to take part in the show. This came after the controversy surrounding Colin Kaepernick, whom many believe was blacklisted by the NFL for taking a knee to raise awareness about racial injustice in America.

But it isn’t like Maroon 5 just did the show for the money. The band donated their portion of their earnings from the Super Bowl show, which was a whopping $500,000, to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America as part of the NFL’s #InspireChange social justice initiative. Levine released a statement with news of the donation, telling fans that playing on the Super Bowl stage has been a dream of Maroon 5’s for a long time before announcing the sizeable donation.

And just like Maroon 5, Travis Scott also donated his $500,000 from playing in the show to Dream Corps, which is a social justice organization. In his statement announcing the donation, Scott told fans that he stands behind anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in.

“I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation,” he said. “I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

One can only wonder if next year’s Super Bowl halftime show will come under as much fire as this year’s edition has.