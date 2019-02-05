Jussie Smollett Originally Did Not Want To Report His Attack

Actor and singer Jussie Smollett was hesitant to report an attack that he suffered last week, CNN reported on Tuesday.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the 36-year-old Empire actor was allegedly attacked in the early hours on January 29. After leaving a fast-food restaurant in Chicago, Smollett was reportedly approached by two men, who proceeded to physically attack him.

Smollett told authorities that the assailants put a rope around his neck, poured a chemical substance all over him – later reported to be bleach – and shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

As CNN detailed, a report released by the Chicago Police Department reveals that Smollett originally did not want to report the alleged attack.

The report – which was obtained by CNN through a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request – sheds more light on the alleged attack. The report includes details about the descriptions Smollett provided of his attacker’s clothing and appearance, as well as the aforementioned racist and homophobic slurs.

“The primary aggressor was wearing a black mask concealing any facial features, and both offenders were dressed in black,” the report details.

Smollett recounted to police that the two unidentified males accosted him, and caught his attention by saying “Empire fa***t n***er.” Smollett, who is African-American, does portray a homosexual character on the show. Smollett himself also identifies as gay, and came out during a televised interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, back in March 2015.

The police report also explains how Smollett was hesitant to report the attack. An unidentified 60-year-old-man contacted the authorities, telling police that Smollett “did not want to report [the] offense, however, he believed it to be in his best interest to.”

Jussie also told authorities that he had received hate mail a week prior to the accident, which had been delivered to his “place of work,” Cinespace Studios. The letter he received also came packaged with a mysterious white powder, which was later identified as aspirin.

Last week, Jussie made his first public appearance since the alleged attack. Smollett attended a concert held at the Troubadour club in West Hollywood. He performed at the concert and also spoke out about the alleged attacks.

“I’m not fully healed yet,” he said. “But I’m going to [be], and I’m gonna stand strong with y’all.”

According to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, detectives working the case were able to locate a surveillance camera, which captured footage of potential suspects. At the time of writing, no one has been arrested or identified as Smollett’s attackers.