‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Kato Kaelin Sent Packing

A fourth houseguest has been sent packing on Celebrity Big Brother Season 2, in an episode that contained both a new Head of Household and Power of Veto competition. The beginning of the episode saw Tamar Braxton taking home the seasons fourth HOH in a quiz-themed challenge. The houseguests were shown three pictures at a time where they had to spot the picture with a photoshop fail. The roommates went head to head until there was only one houseguest left standing.

Tamar promptly nominated Tom Green and Kato Kaelin, which came as little surprise. The two men went from being in the house’s most dominant alliance to the outsiders in a matter of days. Lolo Jones, Natalie Eva Marie, and Ricky Williams had also discussed how they would have nominated Tom and Kato as well. The Braxton Family Values star had had several verbal altercations with Kato in the past week — wherein she called him sexist, racist, and misogynistic.

A live Power of Veto Competition took place on Monday night’s episode, one where the houseguests were treated to a comedy routine by the legendary Gallagher. The POV was a quiz based on the routine, one where the comedian smashed food after food with his hammer. After the set was over, a true/false quiz ensued over objects he had smashed, the order of smashing, and the color of foods. Olympian Lolo Jones took home the POV, and decided to keep the nominations the same.

#TeamTomato has gone from 2 to 1 in the #BBCeleb house… @Kato_Kaelin shares how he's feeling after last night's eviction. pic.twitter.com/wOSnwxsoJE — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 5, 2019

By a vote of 5-0, Kato was booted by his fellow houseguests. Total shock came upon Tom — who believed he would be the one evicted, and now owes his ride-or-die a beer when they get out of the house. Kato also seemed a little surprised that he was chosen to go over Tom, and walked out of the house — giving half-hearted hugs to his roommates.

Tom’s only guarantee of being safe in the next eviction is to win HOH. The Road Trip actor is still the number one target of Lolo, Natalie, and Ricky. Dina Lohan and Kandi Burruss have formed somewhat of an unspoken alliance with Tom since they are on the outs with the other side of the house. Dina and Kandi are also suspected to nominate one of the three athletes if they take home the next HOH as well.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs Friday night at 8 p.m. EST. It will be two-hours long, and will feature the season’s first double eviction.