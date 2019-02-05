‘Dance Moms’ Preview Reveals Glimpses Into New Season, Abby Lee Miller’s Triumphant, Determined Return To TV

The first spoiler-filled preview for the return of Dance Moms has been released, and it is packed with big moments. Lifetime is bringing the show back with Abby Lee Miller this summer, and now fans can get a sense of what they can expect from these new episodes.

People shared the sneak peek into the upcoming Dance Moms Resurrection, and it is clear that Abby Lee Miller and her cancer battle will be a primary focus of the revived series. Longtime fans know that when the show last aired, Miller had quit the series in a huff amid her legal woes. Once she was sentenced to months behind bars, it seemed that the show was likely done for good.

Most of the dancers who viewers have watched over the years have moved on, but Abby is back and she is determined to prove she can still lead a team to victory. Dance Moms spoilers from the sneak peek show that viewers will hear from Miller’s doctors about her significant medical issues and see Abby herself fighting to survive.

Dance Moms Resurrection takes Abby back to Pittsburgh where it all started, and it shows her leading her dancers from a motorized wheelchair. In the clip, Miller talks about being anxious to yell at her girls again and she’s ready to prove that the Abby Lee Dance Company is back and can still compete.

???? Attn #DanceMoms fans???? @Abby_Lee_Miller and the ALDC team are back on Dance Moms: Resurrection coming this June to @lifetimetv. ???? https://t.co/jQRXEI0RgJ — Dance Moms (@DanceMoms) February 5, 2019

Viewers have known for a while now that Abby had rejoined the returning series and was filming. However, many questions remained about how she would manage to pull it off, considering her fragile medical condition. The Dance Moms star has gone through chemotherapy and rehabilitation, but her battle is not over.

Miller shared a photo via her Instagram page on Monday teasing the return of Dance Moms. Her caption noted that everybody will be guessing which dancers will return and which ones will be replaced, and there hasn’t been an official announcement on this front as of yet.

It looks likely that most, if not all, of the competitors will be new to the reality television show, but additional teasers and details will emerge in the months ahead. Dance Moms Resurrection debuts in June and viewers are anxious to see Abby Lee Miller back in the dance studio. Stay tuned for spoilers as they become available to see which families will be a part of the cast, and hear more about what the future holds for the series.