Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Bares It All In New Photo Shoot

After wowing her fans with a steamy new picture wherein she posed topless, wearing only bikini bottoms while packing on the PDA with her boyfriend, Johnny Dex, American model Devon Windsor sent pulses racing by posing completely nude for Maxim magazine.

In the picture posted on Maxim‘s Instagram page, Devon can be seen squatting on the floor, wearing absolutely nothing but a pair of high-heeled black sandals. The 24-year-old model gelled her blonde hair into ponytail, and wore heavy mascara and eyeliner and a nude lip color to pull off the very sexy look. She put her perky derriere on full display and flashed major sideboob, which certainly caught the attention of everyone who saw it. She supported her breasts with the help of a chain, which provided a very seductive look.

Within a few hours of going live, the snapshot racked up close to 3,000 comments, and followers of Maxim magazine, per usual, drooled over the beauty, calling her “sexy,” “hot,” and “amazing,” while others posted plenty of heart emojis on the pic to express their admiration for Devon. Per the caption, the photo was captured by New York-based photographer Gilles Bensimon, who often works with high-profile models.

Apart from posting sultry, skin-baring snaps of herself, Devon recently shared another photograph on her personal Instagram page wherein she was featured wearing a shimmery, yellow-and-black suit.

The model wore her hair in a sleek bun, accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings, and wore minimal makeup. In the caption, Devon informed her fans that the photograph was captured at a Project Sunshine event that was part of New York Fashion Week.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, Devon attended the charity event in New York City on Monday, February 4. She was joined by Miss Universe, Catriona Gray, 25. Others who attended the event included Miss USA, Sarah Rose Summers, and Nadine Leopold.

According to an article by the Fashion Spot, Devon is one of the biggest names in high fashion at the moment. And it’s not only Victoria’s Secret that has helped her gain immense popularity, but also strutting down the runway for other big names likes Celine, Christian Dior, Chanel, Tom Ford, Jean Paul Gaultier, Stella McCartney, Carolina Herrera, Fendi, and Emilio Pucci.

However, when asked about her most memorable career highlight, Devon said that it was either her first Victoria’s Secret fashion show or walking her first big high fashion show for Prada.