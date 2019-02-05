Liam Neeson Responds To Racist Rape Revenge Comments, Says ‘I’m Not Racist’

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Liam Neeson made a shocking confession while on a press tour for his new flick, Cold Pursuit. The legendary thriller actor said that upon learning that a female friend had been the victim of a sexual assault, he thought heavily about seeking revenge — though he did not know who the perpetrator was, but did know his skin color.

“My immediate reaction was… did she know who it was? No. What color were they? She said it was a black person. I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody. I’m ashamed to say that, and I did it for maybe a week – hoping some ‘black b*****d’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him,” Neeson revealed in the interview.

Neeson also said he actively sought out “black areas in the city,” hoping to “unleash physical violence” on anyone. He cited a primal urge for revenge, and that the entire ordeal shocked him enough to seek help.

Twitter and other social media platforms started a “Cancel Liam Neeson,” petition, with a hashtag and outcry for fans of the actor to boycott his movies and television shows. The upsetting comments were met without comment by Neeson and his camp until now. The Taken actor sat down with Good Morning America on Tuesday and opened up about what, exactly, he meant by what he said.

Neeson told GMA that he’s “not racist,” and that the events took place over 40 years ago and no matter what race the victim had revealed that her attacker was, it wouldn’t have changed his rage and lust for revenge.

Liam Neeson tells @RobinRoberts he wants to set the record straight: he's 'not a racist.' https://t.co/qtifVy7ET0 pic.twitter.com/x0y25qerHN — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2019

“If she has [sic] said an Irish, or a Scot, or a Brit, or a Lithuanian, I know I would’ve felt the same effect. I was trying to… stand up for my dear friend in this terrible medieval fashion,” the actor shared.

He also said that through the help of a priest and several friends, he was able to work through his issues and come to see that physically harming someone was not going to reverse the awful pain his dear friend was going through.

“I’m a fairly intelligent guy, that’s why it kind of shocked me when I came down to Earth after having these horrible feelings. Luckily no violence occurred – ever. Thanks be to God,” Neeson added.

The Schindler’s List actor also told GMA host Robin Roberts that this was a teachable moment for him, and Robert’s commended him for speaking out about it and admitting he was wrong. Neeson then admitted that “bigotry breeds bigotry,” and that he agreed that racism is still a huge issue for the world around.