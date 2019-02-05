Alex Rodriguez Has The Most Heartwarming Message For Jennifer Lopez On Their Second Anniversary

A-Rod responded to JLo's gushing message with a seriously romantic love note.

Jennifer Lopez recently gushed over boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in celebration of their two-year anniversary just a few days ago, and now he’s returning the very romantic favor. A-Rod took to Instagram on February 4 to share the sweetest message for JLo as they celebrate 14-months together as well as a number of adorable pictures of them spending time together both solo and with their kids.

Addressing Jennifer by the nickname of “Macha 13,” E! News reports that Alex told the singer and actress that their two years together has “flown by” but admitted that it also “feels like we have been together forever.”

“We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words,” he then added.

Rodriguez then looked back to all the amazing places across the globe they’ve been together.

“We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side,” added the baseball star.

He then continued to reveal how much he sees being with Jennifer for the long haul by writing on the social media site in his lengthy message, “The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

But Rodriguez – who the Inquisitr shared recently let fans in on a private FaceTime call with his girlfriend last week – certainly wasn’t done there.

He then went on to praise JLo on her work ethic and told her that her “relentless drive and determination push [him] to be a better man each and every day.”

The star then signed off his Instagram post by adding, “Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love” before ending the message with a red heart emoji.

The seriously gushing message shared to Alex’s Instagram account on February 4 came after the Inquisitr reported that Jennifer penned a loving message of her own in celebration of their big two-year anniversary that she shared on her own social media.

Posted on February 3, JLo’s post was equally as gushing about her boyfriend and accompanied several sweet photos showing the couple laughing and having fun together over the past 14 months they’ve been dating.

But while the mushy messages may have fans believing that an engagement could be just around the corner for Rodriguez and Lopez, the “Dinero” singer and Second Act actor has confessed that she actually doesn’t know if the relationship is heading that way.

As the Inquisitr noted last month, Lopez said during an appearance on the British morning show Lorraine that she can’t predict if they’ll ever get married but did admit that she and the athlete are currently in a “happy, healthy and loving relationship” together.

Both Alex and Jennifer have been married before and both have two children with their former spouses.

Rodriguez was married to wife Cynthia Scurtis for six years from 2002 until 2008 and they have two children together, 10-year-old Ella and 14-year-old Natasha. Lopez was married to Marc Anthony for 10 years between 2004 and 2014 and share 10-year-old twins Max and Emma.

The star was also married twice more before finding love with the Latin star. JLo wed Ojani Noa in 1997 but they split a year later. She then tied the knot with dancer Cris Judd in 2001 but they divorced in 2003.